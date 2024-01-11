Goofy Girls: Raashii Khanna and Vaani Kapoor caught candid taking mirror selfies

Raashii Khanna treated her followers to an amusing peek behind the scenes of her makeup tutorials with friend Vaani Kapoor. The duo, caught in the act of glamming up, shared candid mirror selfies showcasing their playful results. Raashii, known for her roles in projects like ‘Rudra’, ‘Farzi’, and ‘Madras Cafe’, rocked a pastel pink sweater paired with a short checkered skirt. Meanwhile, Vaani looked stylish in a blue dress while perched on a tall chair. The genuine smiles in their candid poses reflected the true joy of their friendship and the fun-filled beauty sessions they enjoyed together.

Captioned, “This is what happens when you mix makeup tutorials with friendship and a camera,” the post not only highlighted their camaraderie but also hinted at the laughter-filled moments shared during their beauty sessions. The snapshots offered fans a delightful glimpse into the off-screen chemistry and shared glamour between the two talented actresses.

See photos here:

Raashii, who has left her mark with projects like ‘Rudra’, is gearing up for exciting ventures like ‘Aranmanai 4’, ‘Yodha’, and ‘Methavi’. On the other hand, Vaani Kapoor, last seen in ‘Shamshera’ alongside Ranbir Kapoor, is getting ready for ‘Raid 2’ and ‘Mandala Murders’. The behind-the-scenes moments captured by Raashii provided a candid and charming view of their friendship, adding a touch of laughter and glamour to their shared experiences.