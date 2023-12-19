Here’s What Parineeti Chopra Hates The Most, Find Out

Parineeti Chopra, the gorgeous, versatile, and talented Indian actress, has been enjoying her happy married life after tying the knot with APP leader Raghav Chadha in an intimate ceremony on 24 September 2023 in Udaipur’s Leela Palace. Since then, the diva has been treating her fans through her social media dump. However, with her latest post, the diva reveals what she hates the most. Let’s find out.

Parineeti Chopra’s Dislikes Doing This

Taking to her Instagram handle, Parineeti Chopra drops a cheerful selfie of herself as she travels by car. Parineeti strikes a beautiful wide smile for the refreshing treat, embracing a casual look in a white printed top with a leather mini skirt. Her perfectly straightened hair with no makeup and pink lips look beautiful.

In contrast, you may wonder what Parineeti Chopra hates amidst everything beautiful. Well, let us reveal that Parineeti Chopra hates road trips, but she is still smiling for her Instagram family. In the caption, Parineeti Chopra wrote, “A girl who hates road trips but smiles for the gram.”

Parineeti Chopra was last seen in the Bollywood film Mission Raniganj: The Great Indian Rescue, which was released on 6 October 2023. In addition, she has often grabbed attention with her singing talent on her Instagram handle.

Did you like Parineeti Chopra’s latest selfie? Drop your views in the comments box below.