Himanshi Khurana Seeks Blessings From Triyuginarayan; See Vacation Pictures

Himanshi Khurana is a heartthrob Punjabi beauty. She rose to fame after her participation in the most controversial show Bigg Boss in its 13th season. Her acting and singing skills have been praised massively. While she buzzes in headlines for her fashion and style. Today the diva is making it to the headlines for her vacation pictures visiting Triyuginarayan. Let’s check out

Himanshi Khurana Seek Blessings At Triyuginarayan Temple

The beauty took to her Instagram and shared the snaps from her visit to the popular temple Triyuginarayan. In the shared pictures, she can be seen wearing an ethnic outfit and covering herself with a printed shawl. She posed in front of the temple and looked gorgeous in her pictures. She dropped these pictures with a globe emoji in the caption.

Earlier also, the actress shared pictures from her visit to the temple on her Instagram on 26th June. And in the caption, she wrote, “There is a difference between religion and spirituality.”

Himanshi has also been featured in many Hindi and Punjabi music videos. Her social media presence has kept her fans engaged with her. Her pictures and videos encourage her fans to regularly check her profile. She knows fashion the most, whether ethnic or western, and Himanshi knows to pull every style elegantly.

