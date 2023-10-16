Movies | Celebrities

[Honeymoon Goals] Parineeti Chopra toasts to Maldives’ turquoise with cuppa coffee and ‘pink chooda’

Bollywood star Parineeti Chopra is taking the phrase "living the dream" to a whole new level! The actress recently set the internet abuzz as she raised her cup of tea in a toast to the Maldives' stunning turquoise waters while donning a pair of 'pink chooda'.

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
16 Oct,2023 18:15:19
credit:Parineeti Chopra Instagram

When it comes to honeymoon goals, Bollywood star Parineeti Chopra is taking the phrase “living the dream” to a whole new level! The actress recently set the internet abuzz as she raised her cup of tea in a toast to the Maldives’ stunning turquoise waters while donning a pair of ‘pink chooda’. In a celebration of love, luxury, and the breathtaking beauty of the Maldives, Parineeti’s honeymoon escapade is nothing short of a fairytale come to life. Join us as we dive into the enchanting world of Parineeti Chopra’s idyllic Maldivian getaway, where tea and ‘pink chooda’ meet tropical paradise in the most charming way imaginable.

Parineeti Chopra serves honeymoon goals

Parineeti Chopra tied the knot with Raghav Chaddha, the prominent leader of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on September 24 this year. While the newlyweds may not have hammered out their honeymoon plans just yet, it seems that both of them are deeply engrossed in their professional commitments. Before any curious minds could inquire about the couple’s post-wedding getaway, Parineeti herself stepped in to offer some clarification.

This Monday morning, Parineeti Chopra, who had recently graced the runway adorned with sindoor and her wedding chooda, pastel pink in colour (traditional bangles), shared a glimpse of her ongoing adventures. Her social media posts unveiled a picturesque view of her current abode, setting the stage for anticipation. In another image, Parineeti could be seen delicately cradling a cup of coffee, inviting fans and well-wishers to partake in her journey through these subtle but delightful updates. The actress appears to be savouring both her professional endeavours and newlywed life, all while keeping her admirers eagerly awaiting more details of her life’s unfolding chapters.

The pastel tiptoes over the wedding fashion world

Pastel hues have stormed the world of wedding fashion like a breath of fresh air, and it seems like the era of traditional reds and maroons might be taking a backseat! The wedding scene has turned into a pastel paradise, with celebrities leading the charge. From dreamy lavenders to alluring blush pinks, and even serene mint greens, these subtle shades are now the reigning champions of wedding couture. Celebs are embracing this trend with open arms, and they’re ditching the predictable reds for these softer, more versatile tones. It’s no longer about seeing red at weddings; it’s all about living la vie en pastel! So, if you’re a bride-to-be or a fashion-forward wedding guest, don’t be surprised if you find yourself reaching for a pastel ensemble, ready to make a statement that’s as sweet as a macaron. The pastel revolution in wedding fashion is in full swing, and it’s time to paint the town – and your wedding – with these enchanting shades!

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

