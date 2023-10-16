Movies | Celebrities

Honeymoon who? Parineeti Chopra’s sets Maldives ablaze in monokini with her girl squad

Parineeti Chopra has whisked herself away to the enchanting Maldives, and she wants everyone to know that it's not a honeymoon with her newly-wed husband, AAP leader Raghav Chadha

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
16 Oct,2023 23:20:41
credit: Parineeti Chopra Instagram

Parineeti Chopra has whisked herself away to the enchanting Maldives, and she wants everyone to know that it’s not a honeymoon with her newly-wed husband, AAP leader Raghav Chadha. Their love story culminated in a beautiful wedding on September 24 in the picturesque city of Udaipur. But in her most recent Instagram post, Parineeti made it crystal clear that this trip is an all-girls’ escapade, leaving Raghav to hold down the fort.

In this digital postcard from paradise, Parineeti couldn’t resist sharing a sneak peek of the luxurious resort that’s hosting her fabulous getaway. The image showcases a hypnotic blend of crystal blue ocean and sky, the perfect backdrop for her morning coffee ritual. And while Parineeti herself was mysteriously absent from the photo, her pink wedding bangles, or “chooda,” stood front and center. She added a witty caption, exclaiming, “This is not my honeymoon!” alongside the hashtag ‘girls trip,’ just to drive the point home.

In the picture that she shared, we can see her enjoying a cooling swim in her stylish cutout black monokini. She paired it with her pink pastel chooda, that stole the show.

Check out photos:

Honeymoon who? Parineeti Chopra’s sets Maldives ablaze in monokini with her girl squad 861978

Their wedding extravaganza took place at the stunning The Leela Palace, where Parineeti and Raghav orchestrated a series of unforgettable pre-wedding festivities. There was the exuberant sangeet night, a high-spirited sports day, and the vibrant haldi and mehendi ceremonies. The couple’s pre-wedding adventures were an epic journey in themselves, as they scouted for the perfect location and meticulously organized every element of their celebration. With their wedding memories freshly baked into the annals of their love story, Parineeti’s all-girls’ Maldives escapade is a delightful addition to their post-nuptial adventures.

