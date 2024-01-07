Hot Food, Sight-seeing And Street Walks: Shanaya Kapoor’s Vacay Goals

The newbie of Bollywood, Shanaya Kapoor, has been making headlines lately with her fashion choices wherever she goes. Apart from that, she often treats her fans with insights into her life. She has been treating fans since she jetted to her vacation. Yet again, the diva shows a glimpse of her vacation in the beautiful place.

Shanaya Kapoor’s Vacation Goals

Taking to her Instagram handle, Shanaya dropped several photos, unveiling vacation gaols. In the photos, she can be seen exploring a beautiful city in Italy. From enjoying delicious hot food to walking on the streets to sightseeing and some cosy balcony time, the beautiful Shanaya had a great time. These chilling pictures make it clear that Shanaya is loving the Italian weather in winter and feels too obsessed to come back.

For the winter season, Shanaya keeps her fashion warm and protected. The diva wore a turtle neck sweater underneath a grey waistcoat. The high waist matching pants and long blazer complement her overall look. As usual, she keeps her fashion simple with no makeup and accessories but styles herself with chic black boots and a muffler.

