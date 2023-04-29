"I don't want to marry any Politician," says Parineeti Chopra amidst marriage rumours with Raghav Chada

Here check out Parineeti Chopra's reaction to marrying a politician.

Parineeti Chopra has been all over the headlines for a few weeks. The actress is rumoured to marry politician Raghav Chada after the duo were snapped together. However, neither of them didn’t react to the speculations. The actress has been constantly about the rumours; however, Parineeti Chopra always avoids this question. And now, amidst the marriage rumours floating everywhere, an old video of the actress is going viral about marriage with a politician. Read more to find out what’s the matter.

In the interview with Bollywood Hungama, “The problem is I don’t want to marry any politician. There are too many good options, but I don’t want to marry any politician ever.”

The actress further added what things she wants in a man. Parineeti Chopra said, “He should be funny, he should smell really good, and he should respect me. My love for travel, love for water, the ocean, diving, whatever, and they should just be a self-made person. I love men who have self-worth, who have made their lives themselves.”

Though rumours of Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chada’s marriage come up every other day, they haven’t said anything officially. On the other hand, Parineeti Chopra enjoys huge fandom on her Instagram, with 40.4 million followers. The diva regularly shares posts and updates to keep her fans engaged with her.

What’s your reaction to Parineeti Chopra’s statement? Follow IWMBuzz.com.