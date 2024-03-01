I enjoyed playing the role of Abdali in Article 370: Rajiv Kumar

Actor Rajiv Kumar has been creatively juggling between varied mediums of work, with him showcasing his talent in films, OTT space and also in television shows. Rajiv who was recently praised for his acting chops in the Amazon Prime series Dahaad, is presently doing the TV show Milke Bhi Hum Na Mil on Dangal. He is presently seen in the successful theatrical release Article 370 produced by Aditya Dhar and directed by Aditya Suhas Jambhale. The film starring Yami Gautam is being appreciated by the masses. Rajiv Kumar plays the role of Shamsher Abdali in the film.

Says Rajiv, “My experience working for Article 370 was very good. We had a very good preparation for the role. Director Aditya Suhas Jambhale was very good at explaining the scenes to us. We understood the depth of every dialogue and situation while shooting.”

“We shot in Kashmir for the film. I enjoyed playing the role of Abdali. Since it is based on a real-life character, I had to put in my sincere efforts. Abdali was a person who was never scared of situations. I made sure that I sent this message across that the character was extremely confident and never scared, “the actor adds.

Overall, Rajiv is satisfied with this opportunity with Article 370 and looks forward to being part of such big films. “There is a good journey shown for the character of Abdali. There is a stone-pelting sequence, which I heard from people known to me, that is being appreciated a lot in theatres.”

