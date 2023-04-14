Ileana D’Cruz is winning over the internet with her swagger moment in new song video Sab Gazab. She collaborated with the popular rapper Badshah for the video. And undoubtedly the two are prompting with grandeur and style in the video. The actress shared some glimpses from the MV on her Instagram, leaving fans wide-eyed.

What’s more, their stylefile looks on point, truly making it all ‘Gazab’ as the title says! Scroll down beneath to check on the video-

Ileana D’Cruz shares glimpses from Sab Gazab

Ileana D’Cruz, the Barfi actress has now collaborated with Badshah for a new song video, ‘Sab Gazab.’ The duo is prompting nothing but all swagger in the video. The video looks promising, given Badshah’s strong articulation and also Ileana’s amazing dance skills. The chemistry looks all fire.

The actress sharing the video, wrote, “And it’s out!!! 💥

Sab Gazab ✨”

Here take a look-

Ileana D’Cruz’ work front

She made her acting debut in the Telugu film “Devadasu” in 2006 and has since starred in several highly successful films, including “Pokiri,” “Jalsa,” “Kick,” “Barfi!”, “Rustom,” and “Pagalpanti.”

Ileana D’Cruz is well known for her charitable work and has been involved with several social causes, including animal welfare and anti-human trafficking. She has received recognition for her acting in movies, including the 2013 Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut for the film “Barfi!”

What are your views on the above teaser? Also did you watch the video already? Let us know in the comments below and for more such insights stay tuned to IWMBuzz.