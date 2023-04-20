Ileana D’Cruz and her love for the plunge neck is eternal

Ileana D’Cruz looks absolutely stunner in her plunging necklines, here we have shared some of her best

Ileana D’Cruz is known for her impeccable sense of style and fashion. She is often seen wearing a mix of western and traditional Indian outfits, and she carries them off with great elegance and poise. Here are the times when she stunned us all with her looks in plunging necklines.

Ileana in red

The actress took to her Instagram handle to share a couple of pictures on social media. The actress looked stunning in her sheer sequinned red plunging neckline outfit. The outfit featured beautiful silver shimmers and statement sleeves. She completed the look with her sleek mid-parted hairdo, filled-in eyebrows and red bold lips.

Stunner in black

Here’s when Ileana D’Cruz stunned in her stylish deep black plunging neckline crop top. The actress completed the look with her high-waisted abstract textured pleated skirt. She completed the look with her short wavy hairdo. Her makeup looked on point, with dewy bold black eyes and nude lips. She completed the look with her sheer neckpiece.

Gorgeous in kaftan

The time Ileana stunned us all in her plunging neckline dress. The outfit featured kaftan sleeves and maxi trail. The actress completed the look with her short wavy hairdo and minimal makeup look.

Monochromatic

The time Ileana shared a stunning look from her beach day. The actress can be seen wearing a sheer see-through black plunging neckline midi dress. She completed the look with short black hair. She rounded it off with black round shades.

Ileana D’Cruz Latest News

The actress recently made headlines after she announced ‘pregnancy’ on her Instagram. The actress is seemingly all ready to embrace motherhood and soon after she shared the pictures on her social media handle, netizens came in rolling with mixed reactions. Some came out to her support, some asked her about the ‘father of the child’