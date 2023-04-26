Ileana D'Cruz and her 'preggy perks'

Check out this latest Instagram story shared by Ileana D'Cruz from her end

Ileana D’Cruz is one of the cutest and most admired individuals that we have in the country. She started her career many years back in the South regional entertainment industry before eventually making it big in B-Town and well, that’s exactly why, whenever she comes up with new movies or special updates from her end, her loyal legion of fans simply go berserk in the true and genuine sense of the term. While we all know quite well for a fact that she takes her fitness game seriously, this is also no hidden secret that she is a sucker when it comes to yummy desserts.

Check out how Ileana D’Cruz is winning hearts with her new social media story:

Some time back, Ileana D’Cruz had taken to her social media handle to share the update with one and all that she’s pregnant. Ever since then, Ileana D’Cruz had been receiving special attention and love from just not her fans but also family. Well, as they say, “preggy perks” is a real thing and well, this time, it is Illeana’s turn to enjoy the same and make the most of it in the best way and how. Well, do you all want to check out more and get a glimpse of the same? See below folks right away –

Work Front:

Ileana D'Cruz will next be seen in a special movie alongside Vidya Balan and well, right now, all her fans are super excited to ensure that this thing works out well.