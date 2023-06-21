Ileana D’Cruz bakes mandatory Father’s Day special, “strawberry rhubarb pie”, for the “father-to-be”

To celebrate Father’s Day, soon-to-be mom Ileana D’Cruz decided to bake a special treat for the father-to-be. She chose to make a delightful strawberry rhubarb pie. The photo showcased the pie’s golden crust, adorned with juicy strawberries and tart rhubarb. It already delicious in the picture, with the added symphony of colours.

Ileana D’Cruz shares mouthwatering picture of pie

Sharing the picture on her Instagram stories, the actress wrote, “Father’s Day strawberry rhubarb pie for a very special father to be”

Have a look at the picture-

The actress announced her pregnancy in a particular post on her Instagram handle on 18th April. The actress shared an adorable picture of a baby romper, announcing the big news. The actress also shared pictures later of her growing baby bump too.

Recipe for Strawberry rhubarb pie

You’ll need a bunch of ripe, juicy strawberries that will burst with flavour like colourful gemstones. Don’t forget the rhubarb, the true hero of this pie, with its tartness adding a zesty twist. Next, prepare the crust, rolling it out as if unravelling a secret map to deliciousness. Line your pie dish with the crust, creating a sturdy base for the awaiting fruity treasures. Now comes the fun part: the filling.

Get the strawberries and rhubarb in a bowl, stirring them together with a sprinkle of sugar and a squeeze of lemon juice. Let the flavours mingle and dance, just like pirates celebrating their latest treasure find. Pour this delightful mixture into the awaiting crust, and cover it with another layer of crust, sealing in the fruity riches. Now, it’s time to bake, and as the oven transforms your creation into golden perfection, the tantalizing aroma will fill your kitchen like a siren’s song, beckoning all who pass by. Finally, once it’s cooled to perfection, slice it into this gem of a pie.