The Barfi actress stunned her fans with her latest video on her Instagram page. The actress kept her fashion deck right on point as she bloomed in stylish yellow designer ensemble. However, while she did prompt utmost grace, she got mixed reactions from the netizens. While some shamed her for her complexion, another called her ‘Gazab taxi’

Ileana D’Cruz shares stunning video in yellow gown

Ileana D’Cruz took to her Instagram handle to share a video. The actress shone in and out in her stylish off-shoulder ruffled gown. The ensemble featured statement sleeves. The actress completed the look with her stylish sleek pulled back braided hairstyle. She completed the look with dewy soft eyes and nude pink lips. She rounded it off with her drop earrings in yellow.

Looking all grace personified in the moment, the actress gave us only goals. Sharing the video, she wrote, “In a gazab state of mind ✨ #SabGazab”

About Sab Gazab

Sab Gazab is Ileana D’Cruz and Badshah’s new music video. The two collaborated for the funky piece. Earlier, Ileana shared glimpses from the music video on her Instagram too. Needless to say the two catered absolutely grand swagger moments in the video. If you haven’t watched it yet, you definitely should!

Fans Reaction

Soon after Ileana D’Cruz dropped in the video on her Instagram handle, fans came in gushing. While some poured heartfelt compliments on the actress, some shamed her for her complexion.

One wrote, “The most iconic actress and she is grace and perfection.. ❣️❣️ she is a self made queen”

Another wrote, “Are darling din par din tum kali hoti ja rhi ho”

A third user wrote, “Waah gazab taxi lagrahi hu😂😍”