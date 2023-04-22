ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | Celebrities

Ileana D'Cruz burns internet with irresistible transformation, we are crushing

Check out how Ileana D'Cruz is stabbing hearts with her irresistible transformation

Author: Subhojit Ghosh
22 Apr,2023 09:48:07
Ileana D'Cruz burns internet with irresistible transformation, we are crushing

Ileana D’Cruz is one of the most charming and droolworthy divas that we have in the Indian entertainment industry. The actress started her career many years back in the South regional entertainment and has grown immensely in her career and how. After having started her career in the South regional entertainment, Ileana D’Cruz started growing immensely in B-Town and well, her filmography itself speaks volumes of the kind of work that she’s done till now. Movies like Barfi, Rustom, Main Tera Hero and many others have helped Ileana D’Cruz become the Pan-India success story that she is today and well, we are super proud of her for all the good and positive reasons.

Check out this amazing transformation video of Ileana D’Cruz:

The thing with Ileana D’Cruz is that come what may, she always loves to melt the world of internet with perfection with her cute and adorable photos and videos. Well, this time, that’s exactly the reason why we decided to give you all a special glimpse into her transformation diaries. We see Ileana D’Cruz go from ‘zip zap zoom to whaboom’ in literally fraction of seconds and well, we are once again truly in awe of her. Want to check it out and love her even more? See below folks –

Well, absolutely amazing and gorgeous, ain’t it? Shouldn’t Ileana D’Cruz continue to put forward amazing transformation reel content like this in the future as well? Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com

About The Author
Subhojit Ghosh

27, Entertainment Anchor, Passionate Writer, Talk-show host and someone who keeps genuine interest in entertainment as an art form. Loves to travel. Talks for a living.

ADVERTISEMENT
Wait for Comment Box Appear while
Related Post
"Oopsie", what is Illeana D'Cruz regretting?
"Oopsie", what is Illeana D'Cruz regretting?
Ileana D’Cruz is absolute magic in sarees, see pictures
Ileana D’Cruz is absolute magic in sarees, see pictures
Ileana D'Cruz is your guide to perfect no make-up look
Ileana D'Cruz is your guide to perfect no make-up look
“What would your mother say…”, Ileana D’Cruz hits back at troll asking her about her ‘virginity’
“What would your mother say…”, Ileana D’Cruz hits back at troll asking her about her ‘virginity’
Ileana D’Cruz and her love for the plunge neck is eternal
Ileana D’Cruz and her love for the plunge neck is eternal
After pregnancy announcement, Ileana D'Cruz's special Mother's Day video takes over internet by storm
After pregnancy announcement, Ileana D'Cruz's special Mother's Day video takes over internet by storm
Latest Stories
Secret Revealed: Sara Tendulkar's Toned Body
Secret Revealed: Sara Tendulkar's Toned Body
5-Step Secret To Have Flawless Glow Like Neha Kakkar
5-Step Secret To Have Flawless Glow Like Neha Kakkar
Hansika Motwani's way of styling red is to go traditional head-to-toe
Hansika Motwani's way of styling red is to go traditional head-to-toe
Shraddha Kapoor Did These Dedicated Workouts To Slay Her Bikini Look In Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar
Shraddha Kapoor Did These Dedicated Workouts To Slay Her Bikini Look In Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar
Box Office Update: Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan witnesses minor growth, earns 25.75 crores on day 2
Box Office Update: Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan witnesses minor growth, earns 25.75 crores on day 2
Birthday Special: Dev Patel Turns 33
Birthday Special: Dev Patel Turns 33
Read Latest News