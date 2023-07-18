ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | Celebrities

Ileana D’Cruz celebrates her ‘love’, finally reveals her ‘mystery beau’ to world

The actress took to her Instagram stories to unveil a series of heartfelt selfies from a romantic evening with her partner. Scroll below to check on the lovely pictures

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
18 Jul,2023 00:05:24
Ileana D’Cruz celebrates her ‘love’, finally reveals her ‘mystery beau’ to world 834661

Ileana D’Cruz is currently enjoying the biggest change in her life, as she embraced motherhood, and she’s not shy about sharing moments from her pregnancy on Instagram. While she, at first, kept the identity of her baby’s father under wraps, she recently revealed her mystery man, putting an end to months of speculation. The actress took to her Instagram stories to unveil a series of heartfelt selfies from a romantic evening with her partner.

Ileana goes all smiles with her beau

The Instagram story consisted of three captivating snapshots that captured Ileana’s radiant expressions as she reveled in the company of her companion. The first picture depicted a tender moment as she nestled her head on his shoulder, emanating a sense of warmth and contentment. In the second photo, the couple shared a beautiful connection, their eyes locked in a gaze that conveyed pure elation and affection, reflected in their beaming smiles.

The chemistry between them was palpable in the third snapshot, as both individuals exuded happiness and bliss. Accompanying the images was the caption “Date Night,” accompanied by a red heart emoji. Here take a look-

Ileana D’Cruz celebrates her ‘love’, finally reveals her ‘mystery beau’ to world 834660

Ileana announcing pregnancy

Bringing joy to her devoted fans, Ileana D’Cruz made a delightful announcement on April 18, revealing her pregnancy in a heartwarming manner. The actress shared a captivating black-and-white photograph that instantly tugged at heartstrings. The image showcased a tiny onesie, symbolizing the imminent arrival of her little bundle of joy. Adding an extra touch of sentimentality, a personalized pendant with the word ‘Mama’ engraved on it was also featured, serving as a beautiful indication of the role she is about to embrace. This heartwarming revelation ignited a wave of excitement and anticipation among Ileana’s dedicated followers, who eagerly await further updates on her journey into motherhood.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
All candid! Mama-to-be Ileana D’Cruz gets goofy with the ‘darling’ of her life 834456
All candid! Mama-to-be Ileana D’Cruz gets goofy with the ‘darling’ of her life
Ileana D'Cruz's 9th Month Pregnancy Is Kicking Hard; Check Out Her Fatigued Face 832165
Ileana D’Cruz’s 9th Month Pregnancy Is Kicking Hard; Check Out Her Fatigued Face
Mama-to-be Ileana D’Cruz flaunts her growing baby bump in new video 831814
Mama-to-be Ileana D’Cruz flaunts her growing baby bump in new video
A glimpse into Ileana D’Cruz and her ‘mystery’ beau’s world, see pic 822873
A glimpse into Ileana D’Cruz and her ‘mystery’ beau’s world, see pic
Ileana D’Cruz’s ‘powerful’ inspiring message on life is what the world needs to hear 822203
Ileana D’Cruz’s ‘powerful’ inspiring message on life is what the world needs to hear
“A massive surge of love,” Ileana D’Cruz on listening to baby’s heartbeat for the first time 821585
“A massive surge of love,” Ileana D’Cruz on listening to baby’s heartbeat for the first time
Latest Stories
Scoop: Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha to take wedding vows in Gurugram 834616
Scoop: Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha to take wedding vows in Gurugram
Janhvi Kapoor Enjoys Special Afternoon With Pet Dog; Check Out 834602
Janhvi Kapoor Enjoys Special Afternoon With Pet Dog; Check Out
Project K First Look: Deepika Padukone slips into rugged avatar for Nag Ashwin’s sci-fi 834783
Project K First Look: Deepika Padukone slips into rugged avatar for Nag Ashwin’s sci-fi
"Calling us a fraternity is futile": Karan Johar reacts as Katrina Kaif's Merry Christmas clashes with Sidharth Malhotra's Yodha 834765
“Calling us a fraternity is futile”: Karan Johar reacts as Katrina Kaif’s Merry Christmas clashes with Sidharth Malhotra’s Yodha
Alia Bhatt's Ed-a-Mamma brand in talks for acquisition (300 crore) by Mukesh Ambani's firm [Reports] 834771
Alia Bhatt’s Ed-a-Mamma brand in talks for acquisition (300 crore) by Mukesh Ambani’s firm [Reports]
In Pics: Nusrat Jahan embraces classic South Indian fashion motifs with a saree and a floral bun 834720
In Pics: Nusrat Jahan embraces classic South Indian fashion motifs with a saree and a floral bun
Read Latest News