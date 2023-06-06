ADVERTISEMENT
Ileana D’Cruz flaunts her growing baby bump in yellow bikini, see pic

Ileana D’Cruz goes sun soaked on the beach. Looking all gorgeous in her two piece yellow bikini, that actress flaunted her growing baby bump. Scroll below to check on the picture

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
06 Jun,2023 20:00:50
Ileana D’Cruz babymoon on the beach odyssey continues. The diva has headed off to a getaway with her partner, to explore a surreal summer beach vacation. And now, the actress has shared yet another series of glimpses from the beach, all decked up in stylish yellow two piece bikini.

What’s more, the diva flaunted her growing baby bump in the bikini, giving fans nothing but goals. Check out below-

Ileana D’Cruz’s latest post

Ileana, the charismatic Bollywood actress, recently left her fans guessing about the location of her mesmerizing ‘babymoon’ as she shared delightful glimpses on her Instagram Stories. The enchanting photos showcased a serene beach setting, perfect for a dreamy holiday. In one captivating shot, Ileana’s sandy feet adorned a charming anklet made of shells, capturing the essence of carefree beach vibes. With the accompanying caption, “Sandy toes, happy heart,” she effortlessly conveyed the joy and tranquillity she experienced in that moment.

The excitement continued as Ileana shared a mesmerizing video, offering a tantalizing glimpse of the vast sea and the rhythmic crashing of waves. And just when we thought it couldn’t get any better, she blessed our screens with a radiant selfie, sporting a sunny yellow bikini and stylish brown sunglasses.

With a cheeky hint of her growing baby bump, Ileana cheekily penned, “Soaked up some lovely sunshine,” and playfully added, “Think baby nugget loved it too.”

Here take a look-

It’s fair to say that her beach escapades have us longing for sandy shores and sunny adventures. We are eagerly awaiting more picturesque updates from the mama-to-be’s enchanting babymoon!

Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

