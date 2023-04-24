Ileana D'Cruz is here with smokey-eye makeup fashion, take inspiration

Ileana D’Cruz is one of the most charming and enigmatic personalities that we currently have in the Indian entertainment industry. The actress started her wonderful career in movies and entertainment since a very young age and well, her hard work and efforts in all these years have certainly yielded results for her the right way. Her fans love her wholeheartedly and well, why not? Throughout her entire career, she’s always been very smart when it comes to her movie choices and well, that certainly plays a crucial role when it comes to game and stardom. A few days back, she even made the announcement of her pregnancy and well, fans became very happy.

Check out this old beautiful picture of Ileana D’Cruz that will melt your hearts:

The thing with Ileana D’Cruz is that right from the very beginning, she’s always had the ability and potential to make people fall in love with her courtesy of her droolworthy snaps. Well, this time, more than her fashion avatar, we are here to show you all her beauty when it comes to slaying the beautiful and effortless smokey-eye makeup look. Well, do you all want to learn from her and make people fall in love with her all over again? See below folks –

Work Front: Ileana D'Cruz next has a movie with Vidya Balan and we are super excited to see the two of them work together.