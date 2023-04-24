ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | Celebrities

Ileana D'Cruz is here with smokey-eye makeup fashion, take inspiration

Get some smokey-eye makeup inspiration from Ileana D'Cruz

Author: Subhojit Ghosh
24 Apr,2023 09:59:22
Ileana D'Cruz is here with smokey-eye makeup fashion, take inspiration

Ileana D’Cruz is one of the most charming and enigmatic personalities that we currently have in the Indian entertainment industry. The actress started her wonderful career in movies and entertainment since a very young age and well, her hard work and efforts in all these years have certainly yielded results for her the right way. Her fans love her wholeheartedly and well, why not? Throughout her entire career, she’s always been very smart when it comes to her movie choices and well, that certainly plays a crucial role when it comes to game and stardom. A few days back, she even made the announcement of her pregnancy and well, fans became very happy.

Check out this old beautiful picture of Ileana D’Cruz that will melt your hearts:

The thing with Ileana D’Cruz is that right from the very beginning, she’s always had the ability and potential to make people fall in love with her courtesy of her droolworthy snaps. Well, this time, more than her fashion avatar, we are here to show you all her beauty when it comes to slaying the beautiful and effortless smokey-eye makeup look. Well, do you all want to learn from her and make people fall in love with her all over again? See below folks –

Ileana D'Cruz is here with smokey-eye makeup fashion, take inspiration 800473

Work Front: Ileana D’Cruz next has a movie with Vidya Balan and we are super excited to see the two of them work together. Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com

About The Author
Subhojit Ghosh

27, Entertainment Anchor, Passionate Writer, Talk-show host and someone who keeps genuine interest in entertainment as an art form. Loves to travel. Talks for a living.

ADVERTISEMENT
Wait for Comment Box Appear while
Related Post
"Oopsie", what is Illeana D'Cruz regretting?
"Oopsie", what is Illeana D'Cruz regretting?
Ileana D'Cruz burns internet with irresistible transformation, we are crushing
Ileana D'Cruz burns internet with irresistible transformation, we are crushing
Ileana D’Cruz is absolute magic in sarees, see pictures
Ileana D’Cruz is absolute magic in sarees, see pictures
Ileana D'Cruz is your guide to perfect no make-up look
Ileana D'Cruz is your guide to perfect no make-up look
“What would your mother say…”, Ileana D’Cruz hits back at troll asking her about her ‘virginity’
“What would your mother say…”, Ileana D’Cruz hits back at troll asking her about her ‘virginity’
Ileana D’Cruz and her love for the plunge neck is eternal
Ileana D’Cruz and her love for the plunge neck is eternal
Latest Stories
Naagin Fame Tejasswi Prakash Flaunts Her Rich Jewellery-Clad Looks; Check Pics
Naagin Fame Tejasswi Prakash Flaunts Her Rich Jewellery-Clad Looks; Check Pics
Exclusive: Raghubir Yadav in Vaani Kapoor starrer Sarvagunn Sampanna
Exclusive: Raghubir Yadav in Vaani Kapoor starrer Sarvagunn Sampanna
Shivangi Joshi Exudes The Perfect Style In This Denim Blue Shirt Style; Check Here
Shivangi Joshi Exudes The Perfect Style In This Denim Blue Shirt Style; Check Here
Left my job at a multinational technology corporation in Australia to become an actor says Vibhav Roy from Star Bharat’s ‘Meri Saas Bhoot Hai’
Left my job at a multinational technology corporation in Australia to become an actor says Vibhav Roy from Star Bharat’s ‘Meri Saas Bhoot Hai’
Ayushmann Khurrana's Dream Girl 2 to release in cinemas on THIS date
Ayushmann Khurrana's Dream Girl 2 to release in cinemas on THIS date
Critics’ Choice Awards 2023 announced; Grand celebrations to be broadcast on Zee Media Network across 14 channels
Critics’ Choice Awards 2023 announced; Grand celebrations to be broadcast on Zee Media Network across 14 channels
Read Latest News