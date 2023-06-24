ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | Celebrities

Ileana D’Cruz opens up about her pregnancy journey and her weird cravings

In a recent Q&A that the actress decided to organise on her Instagram handle, answered to her fans’ questions. And in one such revelation, the actress talked about her pregnancy journey and weird cravings too, read below

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
24 Jun,2023 23:00:50
Ileana D’Cruz opens up about her pregnancy journey and her weird cravings

Ileana D’Cruz, the talented and radiant actress, recently took to her Instagram handle to connect with her fans in a special Q&A session, where she candidly answered their burning questions. Amidst the exciting exchange, the starlet opened up about her remarkable pregnancy journey, giving us a glimpse into this joyous phase of her life. Sharing insights into the rollercoaster ride of emotions and experiences, Ileana shared heartfelt details that left her fans feeling even closer to their beloved actress. Read below to know-

Ileana D’Cruz’s pregnancy cravings

One of her fans asked her about her ‘weirdest pregnancy cravings’, to which she replied, ‘mini carrots, straight out of the bag” and added a laughter emoji.

Ileana D’Cruz opens up about her pregnancy journey and her weird cravings 819557

Ileana D’Cruz opens up about her pregnancy journey and her weird cravings 819558

Ileana D’Cruz opens up about her pregnancy journey and her weird cravings 819559

Ileana on her pregnancy journey

Talking about her pregnancy journey, she said, “Honestly, there’s so much to say regarding this journey but if I had to sum it up in one word – humbling”

She added, “May get more into detail if it’s something you guys want to know more about”

And then added on the fear of gaining weight during pregnancy, and said, “Ok so this question would initially really trigger me. And I think it’s because so many people comment on your weight when you’re having a baby. It doesn’t help when you go to your doctor checkups and they have to weigh you in every time so it’s consistently on your mind. Let me just say, I’ve loved how my body has changed these past few months. It’s such a miraculous wondrous humbling journey And yes I’m human and there are days I don’t feel great. But I have an amazing support system and people that love me and remind me that I am making a literal little human inside me! So “weight” does not matter. Don’t go by what the “ideal amount of weight gain” should be during your pregnancy. Stay as happy as you can. As healthy as you can. And listen to your body! Do what feels right to you”

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Ileana D’Cruz’s secret craving moment is out
Ileana D’Cruz’s secret craving moment is out
Ileana D’Cruz bakes mandatory Father’s Day special, “strawberry rhubarb pie”, for the “father-to-be”
Ileana D’Cruz bakes mandatory Father’s Day special, “strawberry rhubarb pie”, for the “father-to-be”
Ileana D’Cruz talks about ‘mental health’ and ‘anxiety’, read
Ileana D’Cruz talks about ‘mental health’ and ‘anxiety’, read
Mom-to-be Ileana D’Cruz soaks up the poolside bliss in yellow bikini, see pics
Mom-to-be Ileana D’Cruz soaks up the poolside bliss in yellow bikini, see pics
Ileana D’Cruz’s debut web series to hit screens 2023 end, say reports
Ileana D’Cruz’s debut web series to hit screens 2023 end, say reports
Ileana D’Cruz flaunts her growing baby bump in yellow bikini, see pic
Ileana D’Cruz flaunts her growing baby bump in yellow bikini, see pic
Latest Stories
Watch: Hansika Motwani drops a perfect video compilation with BFF Tanvi Shah with heartfelt birthday note
Watch: Hansika Motwani drops a perfect video compilation with BFF Tanvi Shah with heartfelt birthday note
Armaan Malik Meets Someone Special In London
Armaan Malik Meets Someone Special In London
Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s character Sheru in ‘Tiku Weds Sheru’: A Progressive Gem in Romantic Comedy Genre
Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s character Sheru in ‘Tiku Weds Sheru’: A Progressive Gem in Romantic Comedy Genre
Inside Priyanka Chopra’s mother Madhu Chopra’s 70th birthday celebration
Inside Priyanka Chopra’s mother Madhu Chopra’s 70th birthday celebration
Here’s how the promotional spree of Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ Kickstarted from Jaipur! Picture surface!
Here’s how the promotional spree of Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ Kickstarted from Jaipur! Picture surface!
Tiku Weds Sheru Has A Tiger Shroff Connection
Tiku Weds Sheru Has A Tiger Shroff Connection
Read Latest News