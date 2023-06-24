Ileana D’Cruz opens up about her pregnancy journey and her weird cravings

Ileana D’Cruz, the talented and radiant actress, recently took to her Instagram handle to connect with her fans in a special Q&A session, where she candidly answered their burning questions. Amidst the exciting exchange, the starlet opened up about her remarkable pregnancy journey, giving us a glimpse into this joyous phase of her life. Sharing insights into the rollercoaster ride of emotions and experiences, Ileana shared heartfelt details that left her fans feeling even closer to their beloved actress. Read below to know-

Ileana D’Cruz’s pregnancy cravings

One of her fans asked her about her ‘weirdest pregnancy cravings’, to which she replied, ‘mini carrots, straight out of the bag” and added a laughter emoji.

Ileana on her pregnancy journey

Talking about her pregnancy journey, she said, “Honestly, there’s so much to say regarding this journey but if I had to sum it up in one word – humbling”

She added, “May get more into detail if it’s something you guys want to know more about”

And then added on the fear of gaining weight during pregnancy, and said, “Ok so this question would initially really trigger me. And I think it’s because so many people comment on your weight when you’re having a baby. It doesn’t help when you go to your doctor checkups and they have to weigh you in every time so it’s consistently on your mind. Let me just say, I’ve loved how my body has changed these past few months. It’s such a miraculous wondrous humbling journey And yes I’m human and there are days I don’t feel great. But I have an amazing support system and people that love me and remind me that I am making a literal little human inside me! So “weight” does not matter. Don’t go by what the “ideal amount of weight gain” should be during your pregnancy. Stay as happy as you can. As healthy as you can. And listen to your body! Do what feels right to you”