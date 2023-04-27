ADVERTISEMENT
Ileana D’Cruz reveals the ‘secret way’ to her heart

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
27 Apr,2023 05:31:48
Ileana D’Cruz is a big time foodie. Time and again, the actress has showcased her love for yum scrumptious meals, giving pictures on her Instagram. And here’s when the actress shared a candid post, asserting that how having ‘breakfast’ all the day is her favourite thing to do! Well, it’s not just Ileana, several celebs from Bollywood have earlier asserted that their favourite meal of the day is ‘breakfast’

Ileana D’Cruz is an ardent social media user. She often drops updates and insights about her life and upcoming projects on her Instagram. However, here is that one time, when Ileana dropped a candid moment revealing the ‘secret way’ to her heart. In the picture, we can see the gorgeous beauty wearing a sheer black hoodie top. The actress completed the look with sleek eyebrows, minimal makeup look and sheer accessories. Sharing the picture, Ileana wrote, “Just say those 3 words and I’m yours……All day breakfast”

Ileana D’Cruz’s Pregnancy

Bollywood actress Ileana D’Cruz is expecting her first child, as she excitedly announced on April 18. However, the mystery of her baby daddy’s identity has sparked some negative attention from online trolls. Despite the negativity, Ileana has stood her ground and spoken out against the backlash, emphasizing the importance of cherishing motherhood and surrounding oneself with positivity.

As for the rumored identity of the father, speculations have pointed towards a possible love interest in Sebastian Laurent Michel, a London-based model who happens to be the brother of fellow actress Katrina Kaif. With Ileana keeping tight-lipped on the matter, fans can only wait and see who the lucky man may be.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

