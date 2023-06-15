ADVERTISEMENT
Ileana D'Cruz, the Barfi actress, opened up about the important topics of 'mental health' and 'anxiety.' In a thought-provoking Instagram post, she shared a powerful message that resonated with many. Check it out below-

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
15 Jun,2023 03:00:59
Ileana D’Cruz talks about ‘mental health’ and ‘anxiety’, read

Ileana D’Cruz, the Barfi actress, opened up about the important topics of ‘mental health’ and ‘anxiety.’ In a thought-provoking Instagram post, she shared a powerful message that resonated with many. Ileana emphasized that appearances can be deceiving, and we should never assume that someone isn’t struggling with their mental health just because they may not outwardly show it.

Ileana’s Instagram post

Even though the post dates weeks back, its relevancy can never go unmissed. The actress sharing her glamourous picture, where we can see her decked up in a plunging neckline white bralette, that she teamed with white blazer jacket and pants, decided to write down this contrasting post that could go inside her mind, concealed by the glam.

She wrote, “Just because someone doesn’t look or appear to be struggling with their mental health, doesn’t mean they aren’t. Never assume”

Here take a look at the post-

Her words serve as a reminder that mental health challenges can be hidden beneath a smile or a seemingly put-together exterior. It’s a powerful call to action, urging us all to practice empathy, understanding, and support for those around us. Ileana D’Cruz’s courageous decision to speak up about these matters helps break the stigma surrounding mental health and encourages a more compassionate and inclusive society.

Ileana’s latest news

The actress is currently cherishing one of the joyous moments of her life, as she embraced motherhood. The actress earlier also shared pictures with her beau, whom she has gone on a babymoon with.

