Ileana D’Cruz’ unseen childhood picture from first communion ceremony is so adorable, check out

Ileana D’Cruz is a stunning actress who is a fashion enthusiast. The diva once shared throwback picture from her communion ceremony on Instagram, and it’s straight up adorable, check out

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
16 May,2023 01:05:01
Bollywood star Ileana D’Cruz, is an avid social media user. The Barfi actress often shares candid pictures on her social media handle, giving pure goals to her fans. And today we have dropped a picture, when this beautiful actress once shared her throwback childhood moment from her holy communion ceremony. Check out below-

Ileana D’Cruz’ First Communion

The photograph shared by actress Ileana D’Cruz on her Instagram account depicts a young, charming Ileana dressed in an all-white outfit with a puffed-up veil for her First Communion ceremony. Alongside three other girls, she can be seen posing for the camera with an infectious smile. The location where the picture was taken remains unknown.

Sharing the picture, she wrote, “Always the derpy dork head in the picture 💁🏻‍♀️ #majorthrowback” Take a look below-

Ileana D’Cruz’ unseen childhood picture from first communion ceremony is so adorable, check out 800154

First Communion

First Communion is a religious ceremony in the Catholic Church where a child receives the Holy Eucharist, which is considered the body and blood of Jesus Christ. It is an important sacrament in the Catholic faith and marks a child’s first reception of the Eucharist during Mass. Typically, children receive their First Communion around the age of 7 or 8, after receiving adequate religious instruction and preparation.

Work Front

Ileana D’Cruz is an Indian film actress who primarily appears in Telugu and Hindi films. She made her acting debut with the Telugu film Devadasu in 2006 and has since acted in several Telugu and Hindi films.

In recent years, Ileana has appeared in a number of successful Hindi films, including Barfi! (2012), Main Tera Hero (2014), Rustom (2016), Baadshaho (2017), Raid (2018), and Pagalpanti (2019).

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

