Ileana D'Cruz's 9th Month Pregnancy Is Kicking Hard; Check Out Her Fatigued Face

Ileana D'Cruz is a heartthrob actress in B-town. In her latest dump, she revealed the 9th-month pregnancy glimpse kicking her hard; let's check it out.

Author: Aarti Tiwari
09 Jul,2023 19:40:29
Ileana D’Cruz is one of B-town’s most loved and adored performing artists. She never leaves a chance to captivate her fans through her acting prowess, fashion, and picturesque figure. However, the actress is buzzing in the headlines because of her personal life. She will soon embrace motherhood, and she is all excited about it. In her latest Instagram dump, she revealed her 9yh month pregnancy glimpse that’s kicking her hard. Let’s check out.

Ileana D’Cruz 9th Month Pregnancy

The diva took to her Instagram story and shared a picture of herself in her 9th month of pregnancy. In the below picture, she is seen fatigued with the hormonal imbalance due to the pregnancy. The 9th month of pregnancy is kicking her hard. She cannot do any work because she always feels fatigued. In the text, she wrote, “Trying to get some work done, but this 9th-month fatigue is really kicking in.”

Ileana D'Cruz's 9th Month Pregnancy Is Kicking Hard; Check Out Her Fatigued Face 832164

Ileana D'Cruz's 9th Month Pregnancy Is Kicking Hard; Check Out Her Fatigued Face 832163

Ileana D’Cruz announced her pregnancy earlier, on 28th April 2023, on her social media handles. Since then, she has been sharing priceless pictures on her profile, regularly embracing her pregnancy. In contrast, the actress has yet not revealed the father of her to-be-born baby. The diva in one of her IG live shared her experience hearing her baby’s heartbeat for the first time. She described it as the most beautiful feeling.

Are you excited for Ileana D’Cruz’s to-be-born baby? Tell us. Follow IWMBuzz.com.

Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

