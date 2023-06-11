ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | Celebrities

Ileana D’Cruz’s debut web series to hit screens 2023 end, say reports

Ileana D'Cruz, who is currently basking in the joy of her pregnancy, is all set to make her grand entry into the digital world with an upcoming web-series that boasts a strong female-led narrative, and as per reports it is all set to hit the screens by the end of this year

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
11 Jun,2023 17:15:44
Ileana D’Cruz’s debut web series to hit screens 2023 end, say reports

Ileana D’Cruz, who is currently basking in the joy of her pregnancy, is all set to make her grand entry into the digital world with an upcoming web-series that boasts a strong female-led narrative. According to reports online, the filming for the series has already been wrapped up and the project is currently in the post-production phase, gearing up for its highly anticipated release by the end of 2023.

As it’s been stated in a report by ETimes, producer Ashi Dua couldn’t contain her admiration for Ileana, expressing her admiration for the actress since her memorable performance in the film ‘Barfi!’. Ashi Dua shared that initially, there were doubts about whether Ileana would agree to be a part of the series, but all hesitations were dispelled when the actress read the script and instantly fell in love with it.

Under the proficient direction of Karishma Kohli, this highly anticipated web-series promises to deliver a captivating viewing experience for audiences worldwide. As fans eagerly await its release, Ileana’s noteworthy performance is set to leave a lasting impression, as it’s something usual we can expect it from her.

In addition to this exciting digital venture, Ileana also has ‘Tera Kya Hoga Lovely’ alongside the amazing Randeep Hooda in her pipeline, keeping her fans eagerly anticipating her forthcoming projects.

Stay tuned for more updates to know more about Ileana D’Cruz’s digital debut, to IWMBuzz.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Ileana D’Cruz flaunts her growing baby bump in yellow bikini, see pic
Ileana D’Cruz flaunts her growing baby bump in yellow bikini, see pic
Meet Ileana D’Cruz’s only ‘OG’ in life
Meet Ileana D’Cruz’s only ‘OG’ in life
Mama-to-be Ileana D’Cruz shines in yellow swimsuit, says ‘Babymooning hard’
Mama-to-be Ileana D’Cruz shines in yellow swimsuit, says ‘Babymooning hard’
Viral Pics: Ileana D’Cruz heads for romantic ‘Babymoon’ with her partner
Viral Pics: Ileana D’Cruz heads for romantic ‘Babymoon’ with her partner
Ileana D’Cruz flaunts her growing belly in black co-Ords, see pics
Ileana D’Cruz flaunts her growing belly in black co-Ords, see pics
“Testing-tough… but I’m not”, when Ileana D’cruz spoke her heart out about life
“Testing-tough… but I’m not”, when Ileana D’cruz spoke her heart out about life
Latest Stories
ICC World Test Championship Final 2023: Australia beat India by 209 runs
ICC World Test Championship Final 2023: Australia beat India by 209 runs
Alia Bhatt in pink floral suit and no-makeup is delight to witness
Alia Bhatt in pink floral suit and no-makeup is delight to witness
Inside Anushka Sen and Ashnoor Kaur’s street-style vanity
Inside Anushka Sen and Ashnoor Kaur’s street-style vanity
Goa Vacation Diaries: Hina Khan Enjoys Every Moment Of Life
Goa Vacation Diaries: Hina Khan Enjoys Every Moment Of Life
Watch: Divyanka Tripathi cherishes the majestic windy mountains, fans get goals
Watch: Divyanka Tripathi cherishes the majestic windy mountains, fans get goals
Paras Kalnawat confesses about his ‘love’, read
Paras Kalnawat confesses about his ‘love’, read
Read Latest News