Ileana D’Cruz’s debut web series to hit screens 2023 end, say reports

Ileana D’Cruz, who is currently basking in the joy of her pregnancy, is all set to make her grand entry into the digital world with an upcoming web-series that boasts a strong female-led narrative. According to reports online, the filming for the series has already been wrapped up and the project is currently in the post-production phase, gearing up for its highly anticipated release by the end of 2023.

As it’s been stated in a report by ETimes, producer Ashi Dua couldn’t contain her admiration for Ileana, expressing her admiration for the actress since her memorable performance in the film ‘Barfi!’. Ashi Dua shared that initially, there were doubts about whether Ileana would agree to be a part of the series, but all hesitations were dispelled when the actress read the script and instantly fell in love with it.

Under the proficient direction of Karishma Kohli, this highly anticipated web-series promises to deliver a captivating viewing experience for audiences worldwide. As fans eagerly await its release, Ileana’s noteworthy performance is set to leave a lasting impression, as it’s something usual we can expect it from her.

In addition to this exciting digital venture, Ileana also has ‘Tera Kya Hoga Lovely’ alongside the amazing Randeep Hooda in her pipeline, keeping her fans eagerly anticipating her forthcoming projects.

Stay tuned for more updates to know more about Ileana D’Cruz’s digital debut, to IWMBuzz.