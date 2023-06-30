ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | Celebrities

Ileana D’Cruz’s ‘powerful’ inspiring message on life is what the world needs to hear

Ileana D'Cruz has delivered a poignant and empowering message on life, a much-needed inspiration for the world. Taking to her Instagram handle, the talented star shared screenshots from her past year, giving fans a glimpse into her personal journey

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
30 Jun,2023 22:05:17
Ileana D’Cruz’s ‘powerful’ inspiring message on life is what the world needs to hear

Actress Ileana D’Cruz has delivered a poignant and empowering message on life, a much-needed inspiration for the world. Taking to her Instagram handle, the talented star shared screenshots from her past year, giving fans a glimpse into her personal journey. Among the snapshots was a powerful reminder written on one of the images, stating, “it’s going to be ok.”

Ileana’s post on Instagram

Ileana candidly revealed that she was navigating through a challenging phase during that time. Alongside another snapshot, the actress added a heartfelt picture of herself, seemingly after a shower, and shared the profound insight, “sometimes it’s just laying in bed after a shower, trying to calm your heart.” This candid expression of vulnerability and strength is a reassuring reminder that everyone faces ups and downs in life, but there is hope and comfort in knowing that better days are ahead. Ileana’s message resonates deeply with her followers, spreading positivity and encouragement to overcome life’s adversities with grace and resilience.

Check it out-

Ileana D’Cruz’s ‘powerful’ inspiring message on life is what the world needs to hear 822192

Ileana D’Cruz’s ‘powerful’ inspiring message on life is what the world needs to hear 822194

The stunning actress is eagerly awaiting the arrival of her first child and is filled with anticipation to embrace her little bundle of joy. Ileana pleasantly surprised her fans on April 28, 2023, when she announced her pregnancy through two delightful pictures shared on her Instagram handle. The news of her impending motherhood has generated excitement and warm wishes from her followers and well-wishers, who eagerly await updates on this beautiful journey.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
“A massive surge of love,” Ileana D’Cruz on listening to baby’s heartbeat for the first time
“A massive surge of love,” Ileana D’Cruz on listening to baby’s heartbeat for the first time
Mama-to-be Ileana D’Cruz flaunts her no-makeup pregnancy glow
Mama-to-be Ileana D’Cruz flaunts her no-makeup pregnancy glow
Ileana D’Cruz opens up about her pregnancy journey and her weird cravings
Ileana D’Cruz opens up about her pregnancy journey and her weird cravings
Ileana D’Cruz’s secret craving moment is out
Ileana D’Cruz’s secret craving moment is out
Ileana D’Cruz bakes mandatory Father’s Day special, “strawberry rhubarb pie”, for the “father-to-be”
Ileana D’Cruz bakes mandatory Father’s Day special, “strawberry rhubarb pie”, for the “father-to-be”
Ileana D’Cruz talks about ‘mental health’ and ‘anxiety’, read
Ileana D’Cruz talks about ‘mental health’ and ‘anxiety’, read
Latest Stories
Check Out: Who Makes Special Appearance At Neha Kakkar’s Concert
Check Out: Who Makes Special Appearance At Neha Kakkar’s Concert
Saie Tamhankar Congratulates Director Sameer Vidwans For Satyaprem Ki Katha
Saie Tamhankar Congratulates Director Sameer Vidwans For Satyaprem Ki Katha
Nia Sharma Looks Sultry In Bikini, Takes Dip In Oceanfront
Nia Sharma Looks Sultry In Bikini, Takes Dip In Oceanfront
R Balki Reveals What Made Shraddha Kapoor And Ranbir Kapoor’s Tu Jhooti Main Makkar A Hit?
R Balki Reveals What Made Shraddha Kapoor And Ranbir Kapoor’s Tu Jhooti Main Makkar A Hit?
Find Out Ananya Panday’s Support System
Find Out Ananya Panday’s Support System
Armaan Malik Gets Crowned As Vocalist Of The Year
Armaan Malik Gets Crowned As Vocalist Of The Year
Read Latest News