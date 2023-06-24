Ileana D'Cruz's secret craving moment is out

Ileana D’Cruz has spilled the beans on her secret pregnancy craving, and it’s none other than the irresistible chocobar! The actress recently delighted her fans by sharing a candid picture on her Instagram stories, capturing a blissful moment as she indulged in her chocobar treat. The picture speaks volumes as Ileana enjoys every bite, and it’s impossible not to feel your mouth water at the sight.

Pregnancy cravings are notorious for taking over, and Ileana’s love for chocobar showcases her sweet tooth and her unabashed enjoyment of this delightful frozen treat. As fans, we can’t help but drool and relate to the sheer joy of indulging in a favorite craving.

Here take a look at the picture-

For those who may not be aware, on April 18, 2023, the talented actress Ileana D’Cruz shared some delightful news, and now she has treated her fans with an absolutely adorable glimpse into her pregnancy cravings. Taking to her Instagram handle, the stunning diva announced her pregnancy by sharing two priceless pictures that melted hearts instantly. In the first photo, Ileana showcased a charming grey onesie with a label bearing the words, ‘And so the Adventure begins.’

Well, definitely motherhood is quite an ‘adventure’ anyway and no wonder it comes with the crazy food cravings. But pregnancy or not, we can anyday go hands down for a yum chocobar.