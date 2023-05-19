“I'm not pregnant. In fact, I would have been super happy if I was”, when Ileana D’Cruz debunked her pregnancy rumours

It was back in 2018, when Ileana D’Cruz hit the headlines with her pregnancy rumours, after she shared a picture on her social media. However, the actress brushed off all the rumours in several interviews

Ileana D’Cruz is currently hitting headlines with her pregnancy news. The actress earlier shared pictures flaunting her cute little baby bump on her Instagram handle. She took to her gram on April 18, 2023, to announce her pregnancy sharing a picture of a baby romper.

However, while the Barfi actress is all set embrace a new phase in life, not many know that she hit the headlines back in 2018, for her pregnancy rumours hit the peak at that time. The actress shared posts on her Instagram to debunk the rumours and also in interviews, brushed off the same.

Here’s the picture that sparked the rumours:

Debunking pregnancy rumours

As stated in India Today, the actress then shared posts on her social media handle, to brush off all the rumours. One of the post said, “Inhale the good sh*t. Exhale the bullsh*t,” and the other one came with a hashtag saying, “not pregnant”

Talking to IANS, she said, I’m not pregnant. In fact, I would have been super happy if I was. It’s something I have always wanted. But there’s still time. I still don’t want to become pregnant yet,”

She added, “It’s not important for me (to tell the world if I’m married or not). I do tell the world about my equation in a way, and let the world a little bit into my life. But I like it that way because I hate the negativity that comes with it. I’ve learnt to live with it as it has been a little over 12 years for me in the industry now. But it’s really not fair on the so many other people, the families involved,”