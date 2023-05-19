ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | Celebrities

“I'm not pregnant. In fact, I would have been super happy if I was”, when Ileana D’Cruz debunked her pregnancy rumours

It was back in 2018, when Ileana D’Cruz hit the headlines with her pregnancy rumours, after she shared a picture on her social media. However, the actress brushed off all the rumours in several interviews

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
19 May,2023 16:00:24
“I'm not pregnant. In fact, I would have been super happy if I was”, when Ileana D’Cruz debunked her pregnancy rumours

Ileana D’Cruz is currently hitting headlines with her pregnancy news. The actress earlier shared pictures flaunting her cute little baby bump on her Instagram handle. She took to her gram on April 18, 2023, to announce her pregnancy sharing a picture of a baby romper.

However, while the Barfi actress is all set embrace a new phase in life, not many know that she hit the headlines back in 2018, for her pregnancy rumours hit the peak at that time. The actress shared posts on her Instagram to debunk the rumours and also in interviews, brushed off the same.

Here’s the picture that sparked the rumours:

“I'm not pregnant. In fact, I would have been super happy if I was”, when Ileana D’Cruz debunked her pregnancy rumours 808617

Debunking pregnancy rumours

As stated in India Today, the actress then shared posts on her social media handle, to brush off all the rumours. One of the post said, “Inhale the good sh*t. Exhale the bullsh*t,” and the other one came with a hashtag saying, “not pregnant”

“I'm not pregnant. In fact, I would have been super happy if I was”, when Ileana D’Cruz debunked her pregnancy rumours 808618

Talking to IANS, she said, I’m not pregnant. In fact, I would have been super happy if I was. It’s something I have always wanted. But there’s still time. I still don’t want to become pregnant yet,”

She added, “It’s not important for me (to tell the world if I’m married or not). I do tell the world about my equation in a way, and let the world a little bit into my life. But I like it that way because I hate the negativity that comes with it. I’ve learnt to live with it as it has been a little over 12 years for me in the industry now. But it’s really not fair on the so many other people, the families involved,”

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

ADVERTISEMENT
Wait for Comment Box Appear while
Related Post
When Ileana D’Cruz opened up about the ‘ugly side’ of Bollywood stars, read
When Ileana D’Cruz opened up about the ‘ugly side’ of Bollywood stars, read
Ileana D’Cruz’ unseen childhood picture from first communion ceremony is so adorable, check out
Ileana D’Cruz’ unseen childhood picture from first communion ceremony is so adorable, check out
Mama-to-be Ileana D’Cruz flaunts her little baby bump, see pics
Mama-to-be Ileana D’Cruz flaunts her little baby bump, see pics
Ileana D’Cruz talks about ‘adulting struggles’, read
Ileana D’Cruz talks about ‘adulting struggles’, read
Ileana D'Cruz and her stunning post-workout glow
Ileana D'Cruz and her stunning post-workout glow
5 must-watch movies starring Ileana D’Cruz that you never knew existed
5 must-watch movies starring Ileana D’Cruz that you never knew existed
Latest Stories
Katrina Kaif and Nora Fatehi in crochet bikini styles, what a visual delight
Katrina Kaif and Nora Fatehi in crochet bikini styles, what a visual delight
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Shivendra makes a special request to Surilii
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Shivendra makes a special request to Surilii
Exclusive: Yeh Meri Family fame Ahan Nirban to feature in Amazon miniTV series Pret Boys
Exclusive: Yeh Meri Family fame Ahan Nirban to feature in Amazon miniTV series Pret Boys
Rakul Preet Singh, Kajal Aggarwal and Kriti Sanon's silver magic is too hot to handle
Rakul Preet Singh, Kajal Aggarwal and Kriti Sanon's silver magic is too hot to handle
Bigg Boss Babes: What's cooking at Rubina Dilaik and Sumbul Touqeer Khan's end?
Bigg Boss Babes: What's cooking at Rubina Dilaik and Sumbul Touqeer Khan's end?
I like to play serious roles: Muohit Joushi
I like to play serious roles: Muohit Joushi
Read Latest News