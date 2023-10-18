Movies | Celebrities

In Photos: Kajol Spreads Her Magic In Red Saree With Bold Red Lipstick Shade

Kajol is a veteran actress. In her latest Instagram photos, the diva spreads her traditional magic in the beautiful red saree with bold red lips. Check out the stunning photos below.

Author: Aarti Tiwari
18 Oct,2023 05:05:54
In Photos: Kajol Spreads Her Magic In Red Saree With Bold Red Lipstick Shade 862145

Kajol is a queen of Bollywood. The diva has often made head-turning appearances with her exquisite fashion choices. Whether ethnic or western, she has rocked her every avatar. And this time, the beauty is spreading her magic in the beautiful red saree. Let’s take a full look.

Kajol In Red Saree

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kajol shared a couple of photos, embracing the six-yard saree elegance in a red hue. For the third of Navratri, Kajol opts for a plain red saree. She pairs her saree with a v-neckline printed red blouse with full sleeves, exuding a classy glam. In the monotone red look, Kajol looks like fire.

In Photos: Kajol Spreads Her Magic In Red Saree With Bold Red Lipstick Shade 862147

But wait, there is more! The actress adorns her appearance with a messy tied hairstyle. The gold stud earrings add some gold sparkle to her look. The rosy cheeks, beautiful black eyes, and bold red lipstick shade add an extra dose of glamour. In this bold red avatar, Kajol is stealing hearts.

In the photos, Kajol poses like a queen of the palace, and her expressions are just wow. At the same time, her beautiful smile has captured hearts. She captioned her post, “Red is the color that proves miracles can happen in a wardrobe!.”

What is your reaction? Let us know in the comments box below.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

Comment Box

Related Post

Shaheer Sheikh's Netflix Film Do Patti; Here's Everything You Want To Know 858482
Shaheer Sheikh’s Netflix Film Do Patti; Here’s Everything You Want To Know
From Deepika Padukone To Aishwarya Rai Bachchan: Rare Unseen Photos Of Bollywood Icons In Their Early Days 850580
From Deepika Padukone To Aishwarya Rai Bachchan: Rare Unseen Photos Of Bollywood Icons In Their Early Days
Kajol Buys Lavish Office Space Worth Crores, Know More Details 846696
Kajol Buys Lavish Office Space Worth Crores, Know More Details
A major time travel moment for Shah Rukh Khan-Kajol fans is here! Check out 844546
A major time travel moment for Shah Rukh Khan-Kajol fans is here! Check out
Kajol to star alongside Ibrahim Ali Khan in Karan Johar’s ‘Sarzameen’ [Reports] 845504
Kajol to star alongside Ibrahim Ali Khan in Karan Johar’s ‘Sarzameen’ [Reports]
In Pics: Kriti Sanon kickstarts shooting for ‘Do Patti’, drops candid moments with Kajol 844015
In Pics: Kriti Sanon kickstarts shooting for ‘Do Patti’, drops candid moments with Kajol

Latest Stories

Divya Khosla Kumar Seeks Blessings With 'Yaariyan 2' Gang At Golden Temple, Check Out Photos 862151
Divya Khosla Kumar Seeks Blessings With ‘Yaariyan 2’ Gang At Golden Temple, Check Out Photos
Divine! Shruti Haasan ditches ‘Goth’ slips in lavender gold Banarasi saree [Photos] 862090
Divine! Shruti Haasan ditches ‘Goth’ slips in lavender gold Banarasi saree [Photos]
“Hello Hottie,” Namrata Shirodkar goes gaga over Mahesh Babu’s latest photoshoot 862066
“Hello Hottie,” Namrata Shirodkar goes gaga over Mahesh Babu’s latest photoshoot
Mrunal Thakur reveals her ‘true love’ to the world, what’s happening? 862057
Mrunal Thakur reveals her ‘true love’ to the world, what’s happening?
All that sparkle! Namrata Shirodkar twirls in silver sequin silk saree and embellished blouse design 862162
All that sparkle! Namrata Shirodkar twirls in silver sequin silk saree and embellished blouse design
Kiara Advani champions the ‘deep plunge drama’ in heavy sequined silver bodycon [Photos] 862044
Kiara Advani champions the ‘deep plunge drama’ in heavy sequined silver bodycon [Photos]
Read Latest News