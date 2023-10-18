In Photos: Kajol Spreads Her Magic In Red Saree With Bold Red Lipstick Shade

Kajol is a queen of Bollywood. The diva has often made head-turning appearances with her exquisite fashion choices. Whether ethnic or western, she has rocked her every avatar. And this time, the beauty is spreading her magic in the beautiful red saree. Let’s take a full look.

Kajol In Red Saree

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kajol shared a couple of photos, embracing the six-yard saree elegance in a red hue. For the third of Navratri, Kajol opts for a plain red saree. She pairs her saree with a v-neckline printed red blouse with full sleeves, exuding a classy glam. In the monotone red look, Kajol looks like fire.

But wait, there is more! The actress adorns her appearance with a messy tied hairstyle. The gold stud earrings add some gold sparkle to her look. The rosy cheeks, beautiful black eyes, and bold red lipstick shade add an extra dose of glamour. In this bold red avatar, Kajol is stealing hearts.

In the photos, Kajol poses like a queen of the palace, and her expressions are just wow. At the same time, her beautiful smile has captured hearts. She captioned her post, “Red is the color that proves miracles can happen in a wardrobe!.”

What is your reaction? Let us know in the comments box below.