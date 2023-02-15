Shanaya Kapoor is one of the most stunning and attractive divas in the Hindi film business. The diva is all set to make her debut in the Hindi film business in 2023 with Karan Johar’s production, Bedhadak. The film also has two other debutants, Lakshya, and Gurfateh Pirzada. Shanaya has also worked as an assistant director in various Bollywood films, including “Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl” and “Khaali Peeli.” In addition, Shanaya is a trained dancer who has participated in several dance competitions and events.

Shanaya Kapoor is a fashionable personality, and it’s no surprise that whenever she uploads charming and engaging photographs and videos on her social media account as material, the internet genuinely loves it and can’t remain calm for real. Shanaya has gained popularity on social media for her fashion sense and stunning looks. Shanaya Kapoor is a fascinating and alluring diva, and it’s no surprise that her social media material dazzles everyone for real. Shanaya has a sizable social media following and frequently offers peeks at her life and her choices on her Instagram account. She recently posted a photo of herself wearing a dark blue dress while enjoying a candlelight supper.

Shanaya Kapoor’s Candle Light Dinner Appearance

Shanaya Kapoor looks lovely in a full-sleeved dark navy blue gown. The diva wore her hair in a straight middle-parted style. She applied bright orange lipstick and kept her makeup minimal. Shanaya’s only accouterments are ear cuffs. In the first image, she sits on the chair, displays her side appearance, and offers the camera a satisfied expression with a gorgeous grin. In the second image, she raises her shoulder and strikes a starry pose for the camera. In the third image, she maintains the same stance and smiles broadly. She tilted her head and captured her face in the fourth photograph. She captured a dish full of food in the final image. Shanaya Kapoor captioned her post, “Me + You + Candlelit Dinner for 2.”

