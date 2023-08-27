Inside Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan and Yash-Radhika Pandit’s Onam celebrations, see pics

In a heartwarming display of tradition and togetherness, two beloved celebrity couples, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan, as well as Radhika Pandit and Yash, recently shared glimpses of their joyous Onam celebrations on their respective social media platforms. These intimate moments captured the essence of the festival, spreading warmth and blessings to their legion of fans

Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan’s celebration

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan, celebrated as one of South India’s most beloved couples, recently treated their fans to a glimpse of their heartfelt Onam celebrations through stunning pictures shared on their social media accounts. Radiating elegance in their traditional attire, the stars conveyed warm wishes to their followers. Their message exuded simplicity and the essence of togetherness, as they embarked on the ONAM festivities with their loved ones. The couple’s charming portrayal of this cherished festival resonated with the joy and unity that Onam represents in Kerala and beyond.

Yash-Radhika Pandit’s celebration

Radhika Pandit, renowned actress, and wife of popular Kannada actor Yash, delighted her Instagram followers by offering a glimpse into her intimate Onam celebration at home. The candid moments captured in the photographs included Yash, the couple’s children, and the entire family together. In her heartfelt message, Radhika extended warm wishes for Varamahalakshmi, a significant festival in the South, and hoped that the divine celebrations had brought happiness, good health, and boundless prosperity to everyone’s lives. Her gesture of sharing these cherished moments added a touch of warmth and relatability to the festive season.

About Onam

Onam is a vibrant and culturally rich festival celebrated primarily in the Indian state of Kerala. It is one of the most significant festivals in the region, known for its elaborate festivities that typically span over ten days. Onam marks the harvest season and is dedicated to the legendary King Mahabali, who is believed to return to Kerala during this time. The festival is characterized by a myriad of traditions, including the creation of intricate flower carpets called “Pookalam,” grand feasts known as the “Onam Sadya” featuring an array of delicious vegetarian dishes, traditional dance performances like the “Kathakali,” and thrilling boat races called “Vallamkali.” It’s a time when families come together, homes are adorned with colorful decorations, and people don traditional attire. Onam embodies the spirit of unity, prosperity, and the rich cultural heritage of Kerala, making it a truly spectacular and inclusive celebration.