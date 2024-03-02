Inside Parineeti Chopra-Diljit Dosanjh Starrer ‘Chamkila’ Event In Town

On Thursday, actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh revealed that he was first dubious about appearing in Imtiaz Ali’s Hindi film Amar Singh Chamkila because he thought the filmmaker wouldn’t be able to do the late revolutionary Punjabi singer’s life story justice. Parineeti Chopra plays Amarjot in the Netflix movie, while Diljit Dosanjh plays the lead.

Today, Parineeti Chopra took to Instagram and shared a picture series with her Chamkila team members on the show Next On Netflix. Have a look below.

Parineeti Chopra’s Chamkila Premiere Post

The Chamkila actress shared a picture of herself with her team members on Instagram. The first image features Parineeti Chopra wearing a strapless black sleeveless crop bralette and a black lapel collar embellished with red and silver work, full sleeves, a blazer, and patchwork pants. Her hair was styled in a wavy, middle-parted hairdo. Peach lipstick was the only makeup the actress used. Silver rings and black stilettos complete her ensemble. In a black and gold full button featuring blazer, off-white pants, full sleeves, a front button featuring shirt, and a white formal collar, Diljit Dosanjh looks dashing. He complimented his look with formal black shoes.

In the second picture, she posed with Diljit Dosanjh, A. R. Rahman, Imatiaz Ali, Irshad Kamil, and Mohit Chauhan and took a selfie. Lastly, She shared a video of a glimpse of the event.

