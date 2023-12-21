Inside Varun Dhawan’s cosy family trip [Photos]

Taking a breather from the hustle and bustle of Bollywood, the charismatic Varun Dhawan is unwinding in the scenic locales of Kochi, accompanied by none other than his parents, David Dhawan and Karuna Dhawan. Amidst the tranquil beauty of the coastal city, the Student of the Year luminary treated his admirers to a visual feast by sharing a series of enchanting snapshots on his Instagram.

Varun Dhawan, currently in the midst of a mysterious hiatus, took to social media to showcase snippets of his leisurely escapade. Seated for a delightful lunch with close relatives, the Bollywood sensation revealed a heart-stealing co-star in the form of a furry friend named Happy. The reason behind Varun’s hiatus, whether a well-deserved vacation or a pause due to an undisclosed on-set incident, remains veiled in secrecy. Nonetheless, the actor’s Instagram posts have become the talk of the town, resonating deeply with his online community.

Sporting a laid-back yellow-pink shirt paired with grey shorts, a trendy green cap, and comfortable grey sandals, Varun Dhawan radiates relaxed vibes in the candid captures. The idyllic setting appears to be the charming Old Harbour Hotel, a 300-year-old establishment transformed into a boutique hotel. Notably absent from the frames is Varun’s wife, Natasha Dalal, sparking curiosity among fans about her omission from the picturesque family affair.

Check out:

The social media update is accompanied by a succinct caption from the Bawaal actor, stating, “A day in Kochi.” In a heartwarming display of familial affection, Varun is seen sharing a warm embrace with his father, the eminent director David Dhawan, while also capturing a tender moment alongside his mother, Karuna Dhawan. Adding an extra dose of charm, the actor delighted followers with a video featuring his playful interaction with the four-legged companion, Happy. Notable personalities like Harshvardhan Kapoor and Dia Mirza joined in the admiration, showering the post with heart emojis, further fueling the buzz around Varun Dhawan’s delightful Kochi sojourn.