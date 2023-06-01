ADVERTISEMENT
Jai Mahakal: Sara Ali Khan turns spiritual, here's why

Sara, in particular, shared her spiritual experience on Instagram, delighting her fans with a series of pictures showcasing her vibrant pink traditional attire and her serene presence inside the temple. However, amidst the positive response, the post also attracted some unfavorable comments from certain sections of social media users.

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
01 Jun,2023 06:45:02
Jai Mahakal: Sara Ali Khan turns spiritual, here's why

Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal, the dynamic duo of Bollywood, made headlines recently with their visit to the revered Mahakaleshwar Temple. The actors, who are all getting ready for the release of their film “Zara Hatke Zara Bachke,” took some time off their busy schedules to seek blessings at the sacred temple.

Sara shared the pictures on her social media

Sara, in particular, shared her spiritual experience on Instagram, delighting her fans with a series of pictures showcasing her vibrant pink traditional attire and her serene presence inside the temple. However, amidst the positive response, the post also attracted some unfavorable comments from certain sections of social media users.

Sharing the pictures, she wrote, “Jai Mahakal”

Check out-

Reactions

One wrote, “Sara Ali Khan proudly goes to Dargah and Mandir ! An actress who honestly respects every religion and culture “

Another wrote, “Mullo se insecure mat feel mat karna ab mahadev ki kripa hai tum par…ab koi tumhara kuch nhi kar sakte..☺️”

A third user wrote, “tauba tauba kar lo sara… allah maf kar denga….insha allah”

A fourth one added, “Wese yeh comment section me Hindu Muslim kyu chal rha h yar kya koi muslim agar ya koi Hindu masjid ya Mazar par Jaye isse kya hi farq padhta h yar why you guys are creating war like Hindu Muslim we all are Indian there is a democracy we can do whatever we want please make peace don’t spread hate request to all Hindus and Muslims first be a Indian “

Sara Ali Khan on the negative responses

In a recent media interaction, earlier when questioned about these criticisms, Sara candidly expressed her indifference towards such opinions, emphasizing that the energy and significance of the place matter more to her than the judgment of others. This assertive response from the young actress exemplifies her resilience and determination to stay true to her beliefs, irrespective of public scrutiny. As the anticipation builds for the release of “Zara Hatke Zara Bachke,” Sara Ali Khan continues to exude grace and confidence, both on-screen and off-screen.

What are your thoughts on Sara’s recent visit to the temple? Let us know in the comments.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

Read Latest News