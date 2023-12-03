Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday shine in cheeky co ord sets

Coordinated sets, often referred to as co-ords, continue to make a bold statement in the fashion world. This matching ensemble trend has found a special place in the wardrobes of many, with Bollywood actresses at the forefront of embracing and flaunting this chic style. Let’s delve into the fashionable choices of Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, and Sara Ali Khan as they showcase their distinctive looks in co-ord sets.

Janhvi Kapoor’s Striking Blue Stripes

Janhvi Kapoor effortlessly exudes charm in a stylish blue striped co-ord set. The ensemble features a halter neck top with a plunging neckline, showcasing her fashion-forward sensibilities. Complemented by a boss-like long wavy hairdo and minimal makeup, Janhvi completes the look with a touch of elegance through a pink lip tint.

Ananya Panday’s Denim Delight

Ananya Panday embraces the co-ord trend with an all-denim ensemble, displaying her trendy side. Wearing a stylish bustier tie-dye denim crop top and coordinating baggy high-waist pants, Ananya exudes confidence. Her long wavy hair and dewy makeup add a touch of glamour, elevating the denim co-ord set to a fashionable statement.

Sara Ali Khan’s Radiant Sunshine Yellow

Sara Ali Khan shines bright in a stylish sunshine yellow crochet co-ord set. The outfit perfectly complements her, and she pairs it with a sleek hairdo and minimal makeup, emphasizing simplicity and grace. Sara’s choice highlights the versatility of co-ord sets, effortlessly blending comfort and style in a radiant ensemble.

In a world where fashion evolves swiftly, these Bollywood beauties showcase how co-ord sets remain a timeless and trendy choice for those who wish to make a striking statement with their style.