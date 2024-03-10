Janhvi Kapoor Takes Us Back In Time With Vintage Glamour In A White And Orange Floral Saree

Janhvi Kapoor is a stunning Indian actress who predominantly works in Bollywood. She has immediately established herself as one of Bollywood’s most promising young artists. She continues to fascinate audiences with her skill, charisma, and passion for her art, and she is well-positioned for a bright future. The diva’s dress sense never fails to wow us. Her exquisite style always takes center stage, raising the fashion benchmark. Her wardrobe selection includes outstanding clothes that will captivate you, such as her most recent ethnic ensemble. Janhvi Kapoor dressed elegantly in a white and orange saree. Let’s take a look at her entire ensemble.

Janhvi Kapoor’s White And Orange Saree Appearance-

The B’Town beauty uploaded an amazing picture series of herself in a white and orange floral saree. The diva opted for an orange sleeveless, deep sweetheart, neckline, and back bowknot featuring a blouse paired with a white and orange floral printed saree with a dropped end piece. She fashioned her hair in a side-parted, puffed, half-tied wavy hairstyle with loose bangs. She fashioned her hair in minimal makeup with pink matte eyes, black eyeliner, and nude pink matte lips. She accessories her outfit with white pearl embellished ear studs, a bracelet, and gold and blue diamond ear studs. In the pictures, she shows her elegance in a gorgeous floral saree appearance.

