Kajal Aggarwal and Sushmita Sen are names of two actresses who are quite literally phenomenal and amazing when it comes to setting the vogue game on fire. While Sushmita Sen is a lot senior to Kajal Aggarwal in terms of both age and experience in the industry, Kajal too is a modern-day star and sensation who needs no introduction. While Sushmita Sen has been killing it right from the beginning of her career in the 90s, Kajal Aggarwal initially became a humongous star and sensation in the South regional entertainment and eventually became a part of B-Town. She announced her grand arrival in B-Town with Ajay Devgn’s Singham and ever since then, she’s been doing good and relevant roles in the Indian entertainment industry. Their social media games are lit and we love all of it.

One of the best and most amazing things about both Sushmita Sen and Kajal Aggarwal is the fact that when it comes to pulling off stylish vogue and fashion avatars, they truly have the ability to rock and roll in any outfit of their choice. Their respective style game is quite different from each other. However, guess what? This time, it’s quite a coincidence that we see both of them slaying in stylish deep-blue outfits and well, as expected, we can’t take our eyes off them. Well, do you all want to check it out folks? See below –

Well, who do you think between the two is actually slaying and pulling the blue fashion style better? Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com