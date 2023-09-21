Movies | Celebrities

Kajal Aggarwal shines in her heavy embellished gold saree and plunge neck blouse design

Kajal Aggarwal looks absolutely divine and beautiful in her stunning heavy embellished gold saree that she teamed with embellished plunge neck blouse design, check out pictures

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
21 Sep,2023 10:15:48
Kajal Aggarwal shines in her heavy embellished gold saree and plunge neck blouse design 853529

Kajal Aggarwal, the diva of the silver screen, knows how to steal the show with her impeccable style and grace. Recently, she left us all spellbound in her heavy embellished gold saree, a true symbol of elegance and opulence. The plunge neck blouse design added a touch of modernity to her traditional ensemble, making her look like a radiant goddess descended from the heavens.

In the pictures she shared on her social media handle, Kajal Aggarwal was an absolute vision. Her choice of a sheer saree, combined with dewy eye makeup, pink lips, and those long, luscious waves of hair, was a recipe for sheer perfection. But what really set her apart were the stunning golden accessories that adorned her, giving her an ethereal glow. It’s safe to say that Kajal knows how to make a statement wherever she goes.

But it wasn’t just about the fashion. Kajal Aggarwal also gave us a glimpse into her personal life as she shared moments with her husband, Gautam Kitchlu. The pictures were taken during their Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at home, a festival filled with joy and devotion. In her caption, she expressed her gratitude for the blessings they’ve received and playfully called upon Ganpati Baapa for more.

Check out the photos:

Kajal Aggarwal shines in her heavy embellished gold saree and plunge neck blouse design 853523

Kajal Aggarwal shines in her heavy embellished gold saree and plunge neck blouse design 853524

Kajal Aggarwal shines in her heavy embellished gold saree and plunge neck blouse design 853525

Kajal Aggarwal shines in her heavy embellished gold saree and plunge neck blouse design 853526

Kajal Aggarwal shines in her heavy embellished gold saree and plunge neck blouse design 853527

Kajal Aggarwal shines in her heavy embellished gold saree and plunge neck blouse design 853528

Kajal’s work front

Kajal Aggarwal’s journey in the world of cinema has been nothing short of spectacular. With her talent and beauty, she has graced the screens in numerous memorable roles. From her early days in the industry to her recent successes, Kajal has truly shone like a star. Some of her remarkable movies include “Magadheera,” “Singham,” “Mersal,” and “Indian 2.” Her dedication and versatility as an actress have won her a special place in the hearts of fans worldwide.

In the world of fashion and film, Kajal Aggarwal continues to dazzle, leaving us all eagerly awaiting her next mesmerizing appearance, both on and off the screen.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

Comment Box

Related Post

Kajal Aggarwal Looks Magical In Teej Special Green Anarkali; See Pics 844426
Kajal Aggarwal Looks Magical In Teej Special Green Anarkali; See Pics
Kajal Aggarwal’s mornings are all about coffee and fashion flair, see pics 844028
Kajal Aggarwal’s mornings are all about coffee and fashion flair, see pics
Kajal Aggarwal Sets Fire To The Rain In Shimmery Red Sequin Saree 841082
Kajal Aggarwal Sets Fire To The Rain In Shimmery Red Sequin Saree
Kajal Aggarwal Goes Chic In Gold Ornaments; See Pics 840942
Kajal Aggarwal Goes Chic In Gold Ornaments; See Pics
Kajal Aggarwal And Rakul Preet Singh Are Glamour Personified In Haute Couture 840810
Kajal Aggarwal And Rakul Preet Singh Are Glamour Personified In Haute Couture
Kajal Aggarwal Channels 'Inner Queen' In Embellished Couture 837143
Kajal Aggarwal Channels ‘Inner Queen’ In Embellished Couture

Latest Stories

Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli, And Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra Serve Power Couple Goals In Traditional Dresses 853514
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli, And Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra Serve Power Couple Goals In Traditional Dresses
JawanControversy Reports: Nayanthara Unhappy With Atlee's Treatment Of Her Role? Read For Full Info 853694
Jawan Movie Controversy Reports: Nayanthara Unhappy With Atlee’s Treatment Of Her Role? Read For Full Info
Co ord Set Looks For Every Working Woman: Cues From Aditi Sharma, Pranali Rathod, And Surbhi Jyoti 853512
Co ord Set Looks For Every Working Woman: Cues From Aditi Sharma, Pranali Rathod, And Surbhi Jyoti
3 must-have silk saree blouse designs: Take cues from Tamanna Bhatia, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Anupama Parameswaran 853675
3 must-have silk saree blouse designs: Take cues from Tamanna Bhatia, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Anupama Parameswaran
Ace Street Style Like Anushka Sen In Navy Blue Shirt, Jeans Pant With Red Lipstick Shade And Specs 853469
Ace Street Style Like Anushka Sen In Navy Blue Shirt, Jeans Pant With Red Lipstick Shade And Specs
Jannat Zubair And Avneet Kaur Turn Muse In Traditional Salwar Suit With Jhumkas, See Design 853459
Jannat Zubair And Avneet Kaur Turn Muse In Traditional Salwar Suit With Jhumkas, See Design
Read Latest News