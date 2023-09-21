Kajal Aggarwal shines in her heavy embellished gold saree and plunge neck blouse design

Kajal Aggarwal, the diva of the silver screen, knows how to steal the show with her impeccable style and grace. Recently, she left us all spellbound in her heavy embellished gold saree, a true symbol of elegance and opulence. The plunge neck blouse design added a touch of modernity to her traditional ensemble, making her look like a radiant goddess descended from the heavens.

In the pictures she shared on her social media handle, Kajal Aggarwal was an absolute vision. Her choice of a sheer saree, combined with dewy eye makeup, pink lips, and those long, luscious waves of hair, was a recipe for sheer perfection. But what really set her apart were the stunning golden accessories that adorned her, giving her an ethereal glow. It’s safe to say that Kajal knows how to make a statement wherever she goes.

But it wasn’t just about the fashion. Kajal Aggarwal also gave us a glimpse into her personal life as she shared moments with her husband, Gautam Kitchlu. The pictures were taken during their Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at home, a festival filled with joy and devotion. In her caption, she expressed her gratitude for the blessings they’ve received and playfully called upon Ganpati Baapa for more.

Check out the photos:

Kajal’s work front

Kajal Aggarwal’s journey in the world of cinema has been nothing short of spectacular. With her talent and beauty, she has graced the screens in numerous memorable roles. From her early days in the industry to her recent successes, Kajal has truly shone like a star. Some of her remarkable movies include “Magadheera,” “Singham,” “Mersal,” and “Indian 2.” Her dedication and versatility as an actress have won her a special place in the hearts of fans worldwide.

In the world of fashion and film, Kajal Aggarwal continues to dazzle, leaving us all eagerly awaiting her next mesmerizing appearance, both on and off the screen.