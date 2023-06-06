Kangana Ranaut Shares Throwback Video With Salman Khan, Says 'We Aren't Young Anymore'

Kangana Ranaut is a bold, blunt, and talented diva in the town. The actress is very blunt with her words and has been unleashing her opinions upon many several Bollywood celebrities, but it seems that Bhaijaan of the town is an exception. The actress shared a throwback video on her Instagram account. Let’s check out.

Kangana Ranaut is among the stars who have visited Salman Khan’s TV show Dus Ka Dum. And recently, the diva shared a throwback video on her profile with Salman Khan. The actress shared the video posted by a fan page @kanganadaily. In the video, Kangana wore a lehenga, and Salman prompted her to dance to Madhuri Dixit’s song Dhak Dhak Ker Laga. And the diva also happily performed. In contrast, the actor also enjoyed the moment and burst out laughing.

While sharing the video, Kangana, in the text, wrote, “OMG!!! SK why do we look so young?? Does that mean we aren’t anymore?? (With a laughing emoji)”

Kangana Ranaut is a constant interest of the media. Her blunt and straightforward opinion hai always made her the talk of the town. In addition, her acting talent is the reason people love her. Regularly, she treats her fans with some or the other thing. Her style has constantly attracted the audience.

What’s your reaction to this? Follow IWMBuzz.com.