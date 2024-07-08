Karan Johar Enthuses Over Kareena Kapoor As She Stuns In Fiery Unbuttoned Shirt Look

Kareena Kapoor is a prominent and talented actress in the Bollywood Industry. The actress is made waves with her recent release in Crew, which was praised by critics. Apart from acting skills, Kareena Kapoor is an avid traveler who loves to travel and Events places. The actress always shares pictures of her travels on Instagram post. Recently, Kareen Kapoor posted a picture of herself showcasing her stunning beauty in a scenic selfie. Take a look at the photos below!

Kareen Kapoor’s Instagram Post-

Taking to the Instagram post, Kareena Kapoor shared a picture of herself as she showcases her toned physique in a deep green bralette with a multi-color lines printed collar, half-sleeves, half unbuttoned waist-length shirt, which flaunts her toned legs. She styles her look in a tight high bun hairstyle and opts for minimal makeup with black-shaded sunglasses. To compliment her look with silver and diamond rings.

The photo features a breathtaking background with blue water and greenery, enhancing the beauty of Kareena Kapoor’s stunning mirror selfie. She showcases her oomph look to fans, enjoying her trip and tagging Bad Newz team Karan Johar, Vicky Kaushal, Tripti Dimri, and more on her Instagram post.

As soon as Kareena Kapoor posted a picture, the filmmaker and director Karan Johar turned to her post and shared a story on his account, praising her look by saying, “Uff Bebo! #taubatauba.”

The Bad Newz movie is set to be release on 19th July, 2024. Tauba Tauba is a song from the movie Bad Newz, set to be released on July 19, 2024, starring Vicky Kaushal and Tripti Dimri.

