Kareena Kapoor wishes the boss lady Ekta Kapoor on her birthday

Kareena Kapoor, has recently taken to social media to shower her heartfelt wishes upon the dynamic boss lady, Ekta Kapoor. The actress shared a monochromatic picture with the queen on her Instagram stories, with a heart-felt note

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
08 Jun,2023 05:43:37
Ekta Kapoor who hails by the subtitle of dynamic, boss lady and more, turns 48 this year. The queen of the television programmes, who for aeons, churned some of the best ever dramatic series is currently getting showered with lovely birthday wishes from the esteemed celebrities from the tinsel town.

With that, Bollywood’s charismatic diva, Kareena Kapoor, has recently taken to social media to shower her heartfelt wishes upon the dynamic boss lady, Ekta Kapoor. The actress shared a monochromatic picture with the queen on her Instagram stories, with a heart-felt note.

Kareena Kapoor shares candid picture with Ekta Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor effortlessly rocked a chic black deep neck tank top that accentuated her glamorous appeal. With her long, luscious waves cascading down, she exuded an air of elegance that perfectly complemented her overall look. Not one to shy away from bold choices, Kareena’s signature eye makeup added an extra touch of drama, leaving everyone in awe of her captivating beauty.

Posing alongside the fabulous boss lady Ekta Kapoor, Kareena shared a warm moment, capturing it for eternity. Ekta, radiating grace, opted for an ethnic ensemble that showcased her impeccable fashion sense, as she sported a beaming smile. This picture-perfect duo exuded confidence and charm, giving us all major friendship goals. It’s moments like these that remind us why the world of glamour is so enchanting.

Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

