Katrina Kaif Calls Her Journey As Zoya In Tiger 3 'Incredible'; Read Here

Katrina Kaif talks about her journey playing Zoya Humaimi in the Tiger franchise and getting back with Tiger 3. Here is what she has to say about her role in the upcoming film.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
10 Oct,2023 17:10:00
Katrina Kaif proves that she is a class apart with every film of hers. With the character poster of Tiger 3 starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif being out, Katrina has again proved her mettle. Her role of Zoya Humaimi in the Tiger franchise has been very much appreciated. Katrina now is laying her hopes on Tiger 3 and the new angle that is given to her character of Zoya. In a report on PinkVilla, Katrina’s story was carried out where she talked about her role and how she felt about this incredible journey. We take reference from that story for our write-up here.

In a statement, Katrina Kaif spoke about reprising the role of Zoya in the upcoming film Tiger 3. She said, “Zoya is the first female spy of the YRF Spy Universe and I’m very proud to have a character like her. She is fierce, she is courageous, she is all heart, she is loyal, she is protective, she is nurturing and above all she stands up for humanity, every single time.” Kaif further talked about how this film pushed her to a limit physically. “It has been an incredible journey playing Zoya in the YRF Spy Universe and I have put myself to the test in every film. Tiger 3 is no exception. We wanted to take the action sequences to the next level this time and I have pushed my body to breaking point for the film and people will see that. Physically this has been my most challenging film yet”, she added.

Tiger 3 is directed by Maneesh Sharma and produced by Aditya Chopra under the Yash Raj Films banner. Starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles, Tiger 3 is slated to release during the Diwali holiday this year.

Are you looking forward to this release? We too are!!

