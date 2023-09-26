Movies | Celebrities

KGF 2 Actress Srinidhi Shetty Shares Throwback Mirror Selfies Flaunting Quirkiness

KGF actress Srinidhi Shetty is a well-known artist in the South. Recently, the diva treated her fans with a series of throwback selfie photos on her Instagram handle. Check out below

Author: Aarti Tiwari
26 Sep,2023 20:01:59
Srinidhi Shetty, the Indian actress, model, and winner of the Miss Supranational 2016 pageant, never misses a chance to buzz in the headlines. She rose to fame with KGF and KGF 2 and garnered love with her performance on screen. This time, the diva treats her fans with a glimpse into her quirky throwback mirror selfies.

KGF’s Srinidhi Shetty In Mirror Selfies

On Tuesday evening, 26th September, Srinidhi Shetty took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of mirror selfies with her fans. Throughout the images, she embraces her style in different fits, from crop tops, denim, and gowns to sparkling sarees and mini dresses. She can be seen enjoying an ice cream scoop in one of the photos.

However, in her caption, Srinidhi Shetty said she shared these throwback selfies from her phone while decluttering her gallery. Further, she revealed that she doesn’t know why she takes these selfies when she doesn’t post them or share them anywhere or with anyone. But the photo enjoying ice cream is Srinidhi in her happiest mood.

In the caption, she wrote, “So it’s a tiny tidy tuesday n while decluttering, I found some random mirror selfies in my gallery I wonder why was I clicking them though Are you one of those ppl too who click pictures but never upload or share anything anywhere
PS : The last pic, it’s just me being the happiest.”

Srinidhi Shetty enjoys a huge fandom on her handle, with 5.2 million followers. Her regular posts keep her fans engaged and entertained.

