Kiara Advani gets crowned as ‘Brand Endorser of the year’, see pics

Kiara Advani took to social media to share her heartfelt emotions as she was honored with the esteemed "Brand Endorser of the Year" award. The actress, known for her versatile roles and charismatic presence, posted a series of captivating pictures alongside her message of appreciation.

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
12 Aug,2023 06:00:44
Reflecting on her remarkable journey, Kiara shared a nostalgic insight, revealing, “The first time I faced a camera was as an 8-month-old baby for a brand shoot.” From these humble beginnings to her current status as a prominent figure in the entertainment industry, her trajectory resonates as a testament to dedication and growth.

Kiara’s path took an intriguing turn as she transitioned from achieving her college degree in advertising to becoming a notable face in the world of brand endorsements. “To now be honored with the prestigious ‘Brand Endorser of the Year’ award truly feels like life has come full circle,” she wrote. The accolade not only acknowledges her influence but also symbolizes a pivotal milestone in her career, bridging her journey from an eager college graduate to a celebrated figure on the global stage.

The International Advertising Association, the organization behind this recognition, was acknowledged by Kiara with heartfelt gratitude. Her words radiated sincerity as she conveyed, “Extremely grateful for this recognition.” The actress’ sentiment underscores the significance of the award and the profound connection she holds with the world of branding and advertising.

Have a look at the pictures-

Kiara Advani’s journey is one of dedication, talent, and now, well-deserved honor. With this award, she adds another illustrious chapter to her already impressive story, inspiring her fans and peers alike.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

