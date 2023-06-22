ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | Celebrities

Kiara Advani is in mood for 'red', hubby Sidharth Malhotra drops 'fire' emoji

Kiara Advani has always been the talk of the town, and her recent photoshoot is proof of that! The Satyaprem Ki Katha actress wowed fans with a series of jaw-dropping and mesmerizing photos that left everyone gushing.

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
22 Jun,2023 06:45:36
Kiara Advani is in mood for 'red', hubby Sidharth Malhotra drops 'fire' emoji

When it comes to charm and beauty, Kiara Advani has always been the talk of the town, and her recent photoshoot is proof of that! The Satyaprem Ki Katha actress wowed fans with a series of jaw-dropping and mesmerizing photos that left everyone gushing.

Kiara Advani’s style in ethnic

Embracing an ethnic style, Kiara rocked a stunning red outfit adorned with intricate embroidery on the jacket. With heavy earrings and elegant makeup, she exuded a red, bold, and beautiful aura that painted Tinseltown red.

Fans couldn’t contain their excitement and flooded her comment section with compliments. The fans were in awe of Kiara’s scintillating look. Even Sidharth Malhotra himself couldn’t resist expressing his admiration, leaving heart eyes and fire emojis under her post. Talk about a swoon-worthy reaction!

Have a look at the pictures-

Kiara Advani is in mood for 'red', hubby Sidharth Malhotra drops 'fire' emoji 818461

Kiara Advani is in mood for 'red', hubby Sidharth Malhotra drops 'fire' emoji 818462

Kiara Advani is in mood for 'red', hubby Sidharth Malhotra drops 'fire' emoji 818463

Kiara Advani is in mood for 'red', hubby Sidharth Malhotra drops 'fire' emoji 818464

Kiara Advani is in mood for 'red', hubby Sidharth Malhotra drops 'fire' emoji 818465

Kiara Advani is in mood for 'red', hubby Sidharth Malhotra drops 'fire' emoji 818466

Kiara Advani is in mood for 'red', hubby Sidharth Malhotra drops 'fire' emoji 818467

Kiara Advani is in mood for 'red', hubby Sidharth Malhotra drops 'fire' emoji 818469

On the career front, Kiara is currently busy promoting her film Satyaprem Ki Katha alongside co-star Kartik Aaryan. This dynamic duo has already proven their chemistry in the hit film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, and fans are eagerly anticipating their on-screen magic once again.

With her timeless beauty, graceful nature, and successful projects in her kitty, Kiara Advani continues to shine as a favorite among fans. Keep those stunning pictures coming, Kiara, because you’ve certainly captivated hearts with your red-hot style!

Stay tuned to IWMBuzz for more such updates.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Witness the biggest Prem Katha of the year with Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani in Sun Sajni from Satyaprem Ki Katha
Witness the biggest Prem Katha of the year with Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani in Sun Sajni from Satyaprem Ki Katha
‘Sun Sajni’ song teaser is out! Witness a garba dance number from Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer Satyaprem Ki Katha! Song Releasing today
‘Sun Sajni’ song teaser is out! Witness a garba dance number from Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer Satyaprem Ki Katha! Song Releasing today
#AskKartik! Kartik Aaryan says he has been unlucky in love when a fan asked ‘Have you found true love yet?’
#AskKartik! Kartik Aaryan says he has been unlucky in love when a fan asked ‘Have you found true love yet?’
Kiara Advani Roped In For War 2 Alongside Hrithik Roshan And Jr NTR
Kiara Advani Roped In For War 2 Alongside Hrithik Roshan And Jr NTR
Kiara Advani’s special note wins hearts on internet
Kiara Advani’s special note wins hearts on internet
Satyaprem Ki Katha: Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani’s ‘happily married’ moment
Satyaprem Ki Katha: Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani’s ‘happily married’ moment
Latest Stories
Kareena Kapoor snaps hubby Saif Ali Khan and baby Jeh performing yoga, see cute family moments
Kareena Kapoor snaps hubby Saif Ali Khan and baby Jeh performing yoga, see cute family moments
Esha Gupta in classic white sleeveless bodycon dress, a visual delight
Esha Gupta in classic white sleeveless bodycon dress, a visual delight
A sneak-peek into Pooja Hegde and Hansika Motwani’s workout routine on International Yoga day
A sneak-peek into Pooja Hegde and Hansika Motwani’s workout routine on International Yoga day
Anushka Sen’s mirror selfie game burns hearts on internet, come check out
Anushka Sen’s mirror selfie game burns hearts on internet, come check out
Viral Video: Delhi Cop’s Tum Hi Ho cover originally sung by Arijit Singh, leaves internet baffled, watch
Viral Video: Delhi Cop’s Tum Hi Ho cover originally sung by Arijit Singh, leaves internet baffled, watch
Watch: Anushka Sen gets candid and all smiles as she poses for paparazzies in Mumbai
Watch: Anushka Sen gets candid and all smiles as she poses for paparazzies in Mumbai
Read Latest News