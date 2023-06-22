Kiara Advani is in mood for 'red', hubby Sidharth Malhotra drops 'fire' emoji

When it comes to charm and beauty, Kiara Advani has always been the talk of the town, and her recent photoshoot is proof of that! The Satyaprem Ki Katha actress wowed fans with a series of jaw-dropping and mesmerizing photos that left everyone gushing.

Kiara Advani’s style in ethnic

Embracing an ethnic style, Kiara rocked a stunning red outfit adorned with intricate embroidery on the jacket. With heavy earrings and elegant makeup, she exuded a red, bold, and beautiful aura that painted Tinseltown red.

Fans couldn’t contain their excitement and flooded her comment section with compliments. The fans were in awe of Kiara’s scintillating look. Even Sidharth Malhotra himself couldn’t resist expressing his admiration, leaving heart eyes and fire emojis under her post. Talk about a swoon-worthy reaction!

Have a look at the pictures-

On the career front, Kiara is currently busy promoting her film Satyaprem Ki Katha alongside co-star Kartik Aaryan. This dynamic duo has already proven their chemistry in the hit film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, and fans are eagerly anticipating their on-screen magic once again.

With her timeless beauty, graceful nature, and successful projects in her kitty, Kiara Advani continues to shine as a favorite among fans. Keep those stunning pictures coming, Kiara, because you’ve certainly captivated hearts with your red-hot style!

