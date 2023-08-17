ADVERTISEMENT
Kiara Advani pens a touching tribute for BSF team on Independence Day, read

Kiara was particularly moved by the unwavering spirit of patriotism displayed by the BSF members throughout the day. Her post concluded with a call to uphold the principles of the constitution and to continually strive to make the nation proud.

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
17 Aug,2023 04:15:47
Actress Kiara Advani took to her Instagram platform to share a moving video capturing her meaningful Independence Day celebrations. In a heartfelt caption, she conveyed her gratitude and emotions on this significant day.

Kiara’s caption read, “Happy Independence Day my fellow countrymen. While every year our hearts swell with pride on this day remembering all the brave hearts of India, this year my experience was personal and one that I will cherish forever.”

The video showcased Kiara spending the day alongside the Border Security Force (BSF) team. She immersed herself in their daily routine, witnessing their intense training exercises, accompanying them on border patrolling duties, and taking part in their cultural performances. The video also captured the solemnity of the beating retreat ceremony, which left a deep impact on the actress.

Kiara was particularly moved by the unwavering spirit of patriotism displayed by the BSF members throughout the day. Her post concluded with a call to uphold the principles of the constitution and to continually strive to make the nation proud. She acknowledged the sacrifices made by countless individuals who have played a role in India’s journey to independence.

The actress’s heartfelt experience resonated with her followers, as her video shed light on the dedication and sacrifices of those who serve the nation, making Independence Day even more meaningful.

Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

