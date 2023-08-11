Kiara Advani sirens glamour in sheer chromatic couture, see pics

Kiara Advani, the epitome of fashion finesse, has once again left us awestruck with her latest Instagram post. The Bollywood starlet, renowned for her impeccable fashion choices, has effortlessly captured our hearts with her mesmerizing style.

Decoding Kiara’s mermaid look

In this recent picture-perfect update, Kiara donned a multicoloured sheer gown that transported us into a world of elegance and charm. Looking every bit like a mermaid from a fairy tale, she showcased her innate fashion prowess. The diva graced the scene in an off-shoulder gown that boasted intricate corset detailing. The gown seamlessly transitioned from a body-hugging pattern at the waist to a cascading, flowy skirt that trailed behind her like a regal train.

With a touch of humour, Kiara captioned her post, “Couldn’t choose, posted all,” reflecting her indecisiveness when faced with her own radiant beauty. The gown featured intricate floral designs in enchanting shades of green, pink, and blue, adding to the ethereal charm. Styled by the talented fashion guru, Lakshmi Lehr, Kiara’s hair cascaded in wavy curls, framing her radiant face with a centre part. The finishing touches were orchestrated by makeup artist Mehak Oberoi, who skilfully enhanced Kiara’s natural beauty. With nude eyeshadow, fluttering mascara-coated lashes, expertly drawn eyebrows, and contoured cheeks, Kiara’s radiant allure was heightened. The final stroke of maroon lipstick brought the entire look to a glamorous crescendo.

Have a look-

Once again, Kiara Advani has proven her fashion prowess, leaving us not only swooning but also taking notes from her enigmatic sense of style. With each picture she shares, the fashion-forward star continues to set trends and capture hearts in equal measure.