Lee Min Ho took to Instagram and updated Minho’s fans with mirror selfies. The actor enjoys a massive fan following on his profile and engages with his fans by sharing pictures and updates. Min Ho took time off and enjoyed his ‘me time’ getting ready before the shoot. He shared a couple of pictures of taking selfies in his changing room. The idol wore a black preppy jacket and looked dashing in the selfie. In another picture, he took a close-up selfie. And in the last picture, Lee Min Ho made a shocking face that made fans wonder what the reason behind this expression was.

Legends of the Blue Sea actor dropped these pictures with a caption, “of my hope.” “Surprised to see my own handsomeness, bisa ae lu bang elaaah.

Already handsome, but also funny,” the actor found himself handsome and funny at the same time, making fans laugh, a verified user, Raden Rauf, said. While mesmerized by Lee Min Ho’s looks, fans dropped their emotions in the comments section.

A user in the comments said, “An actor not associated with any scandal, has clear skin, dress elegantly, does not dye his hair, talks with respect does not use offensive words..” Another verified account wrote, “Lmfao if you’re gonna use your face like that give it to me.” Hilariously the third commented, “What was that? Facial expressions and games! It turned out to be fun. I like it! .” “I appreciate you taking the time updating your fan. I hope at least every once in a while you able to reply to our comments. I love you take care always. Chin from San Diego, CA,” praised the actor.

Lee Min Ho is one of the highest-paid actors in K-dramas. Some of his best shows include Legends Of The Blue Sea, Boys Over Flowers, King: The Eternal Monarch, and many others. He is also considered the Shah Rukh Khan of the South Korean industry.

If you enjoyed reading it, share your opinion in the comments. Follow IWMBuzz.com.