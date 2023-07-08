Mama-to-be Ileana D’Cruz flaunts her growing baby bump in new video

Nothing is more precious for a woman (who wants to become a mother by choice) gets to experience it. And we clearly could vibe the same looking at Ileana D’Cruz’ beautiful video compilation on her social media. The actress took to her Instagram stories to share the beautiful video, where we can see her recording herself in front of the mirror, flaunting her baby bump.

Decoding Ileana D’Cruz’s maternity fashion

In the video, we can see Ileana D’Cruz wearing a stylish black co-ord set. The diva decked it up with no makeup look and a casual hairbun. Sharing the video, Ileana wrote, “Cooking up quite the bun.” Here take a look at the video below-

Announcing pregnancy

In April, she took to social media to announce the joyous news by sharing a picture and captioning it, ‘Coming soon. Can’t wait to meet you, my little darling.’ Throughout her pregnancy journey, she has been making the most of this special time by spending quality moments with her beloved partner. Just a few weeks ago, Ileana shared a photo of her mysterious man man sporting a long beard and mustache cuddling with their pet doggo. In the heartfelt post, she expressed gratitude for the support he has provided, stating that he has been her rock, wiping away her tears and bringing smiles to her face with his silly jokes. Speculations are rife that her boyfriend is Sebastian Laurent Michel, rumoured to be the brother of popular actress Katrina Kaif.