Mama-to-be Ileana D’Cruz flaunts her no-makeup pregnancy glow

Bollywood star Ileana D'Cruz, who is eagerly awaiting the arrival of her first child, treated her fans to a breathtaking selfie on social media, showcasing her radiant pregnancy glow. Check out

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
27 Jun,2023 00:35:18
Bollywood star Ileana D’Cruz, who is eagerly awaiting the arrival of her first child, treated her fans to a breathtaking selfie on social media, showcasing her radiant pregnancy glow. In the accompanying post, the actress candidly shared her experiences and the challenges she is currently facing during her third trimester. Back in April of this year, Ileana took to social media to joyfully announce her pregnancy, marking the beginning of an exciting chapter in her life. Since then, she has graciously offered glimpses into her personal journey as a mom-to-be, allowing fans to join her on this memorable and transformative path. With each update, Ileana continues to inspire and resonate with expectant mothers and followers alike, embracing the ups and downs of pregnancy with grace and honesty.

Ileana’s latest selfie

Bollywood actress Ileana D’Cruz took to social media to share a captivating selfie that captured her beaming smile and the undeniable pregnancy glow that surrounds her. In the accompanying caption, Ileana openly acknowledged the challenges of the third trimester, sharing her personal experience with her followers. She candidly stated, “K. They weren’t kidding about the third trimester fatigue,” giving insight into the exhaustion she is currently facing.

Mama-to-be Ileana D’Cruz flaunts her no-makeup pregnancy glow 820139

Further shedding light on her current state, Ileana shared a relatable video depicting a woman going about her daily chores and finding moments to rest in between.

Here take a look at the gorgeous:

