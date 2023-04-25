Mama-to-be Ileana D’Cruz reveals her ‘preggy’ perks, check out

Ileana D’Cruz shares pictures as she gets spoiled with yum black forest chocolate cake, calls it ‘Preggy perks’, check out

Pregnancy cravings are like a wild rollercoaster ride, taking expectant mothers on a wild journey of culinary desires. It’s like your taste buds are playing a game of truth or dare, and they’re daring you to eat that whole tub of ice cream in one sitting, or they’re telling you the truth that you must have those pickles dipped in peanut butter!

And it looks like Bollywood’s hot mama-to-be Ileana D’Cruz is currently indulging with no guilt. The actress took to her Instagram stories to share pictures, as she can be seen enjoying some yum chocolate cake, made by her sister, especially.

Ileana D’Cruz’s preggy perks

Calling it her ‘preggy perks’ she shared pictures of the yum chocolate cake on her Instagram stories, made by sister specially for her. Sharing the picture, she wrote, “especially because your sister makes the best black forest cake ever”

Take a look-

Ileana D’Cruz’ Pregnancy announcement

Actress Ileana D’Cruz has announced her first pregnancy with a heartwarming message to her fans. On April 18th, the Bollywood star shared two photos on her social media accounts to reveal the exciting news. The first photo featured a baby’s romper with the note ‘And so the adventure begins’ printed on it, while the second photo displayed a ‘Mama’ pendant.

The announcement has garnered an outpouring of love and support from her fans and followers. Ileana’s decision to share her journey with her fans has been appreciated and celebrated by her admirers who eagerly await updates on her pregnancy.