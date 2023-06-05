ADVERTISEMENT
Meet Ileana D’Cruz’s only ‘OG’ in life

Ileana D’Cruz took to her Instagram handle to a candid picture with her dear friend wishing him on his birthday. The actress sharing the picture, asserted him as her OG in life

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
05 Jun,2023 20:00:09
Bollywood beauty, Ileana D’Cruz, recently took to social media to share a heartwarming picture with her dear friend, leaving fans gushing with delight. The candid snapshot, believed to be taken at a local restaurant, captured the two amigos in a moment of pure joy. Sporting radiant smiles, the actress and her companion appeared to be relishing a special occasion, with the picture resonating an air of celebration.

In her heartfelt birthday wish, Ileana lovingly referred to her friend as the “OG of his life,” hinting at their deep bond and shared history. While the exact details of their rendezvous remain shrouded in mystery, one thing is certain: this dynamic duo knows how to savor the flavor of life, whether it’s through their delightful friendship or their choice of delectable culinary experiences.

Ileana D’Cruz’s candid picture

In the picture, we can see the Barfi actress in her stylish red deep plunging neck bodycon attire. She completed the look with her short wavy hairdo, smudgy bold eyes and nude lips. She rounded it off with a sheer golden neckpiece. On the other hand, her friend can be seen in his casual black t-shirt.

Sharing the picture, Ileana wrote, “Happy Happy birthday to my og smoulder boi! Here’s hoping this year is your best yet! Miss you! Sending so much love and hugs your way”

Here take a look-

